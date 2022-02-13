5 PUBG Mobile Lite tips to reach conqueror tier in February 2022

PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the top names in the battle royale segment, and its tier ranking system is one of the most attractive features of the title. There are eight different tiers in the game with different rewards. Bronze is the lowest tier, while Conqueror is the highest.

With the start of each new season, players try to push their ranks to the Conqueror tier, and in this article, we go over the five best tips to reach the Conqueror title in PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite tips to reach conqueror tier in February 2022

5) Use of utilities

With the recent updates, utility usage has become an important part of the rank push to tiers like Conqueror. Players can use frag grenades and Molotov cocktails to get an initial knock or defend a compound. Other grenades, like smoke grenades, are handy in making a temporary cover from the enemy's attack. Hence, players are advised to carry these utilities along with sufficient healing items.

4) Vehicles

Vehicles also play an important role in the Conqueror rank push in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players are recommended to secure vehicles like the UAZ or Dacia after landing on the island. The vehicle has various uses in rank push, like getting quicker rotation to the safe zone. Players can also burst down the vehicle to get a prominent hardcover in the final zones of the match.

3) Play more strategically

The third tip in rank push is to play matches more tactically. Players are advised to play with a regular squad to avoid miscommunication between gunfights. The landing spot and zone rotations also need to be quick and accurate to get a better position. It will help players to rack up their kill count and reach the Conqueror tier easily.

2) Weapons

PUBG Mobile Lite offers a plethora of different weapons such as assault rifles, sniper rifles, and much more. Players can choose any of their favorite weapons to take down their rivals. In rank push, the choice of weapon plays an important role. In solo rank push, players are advised to use both automatic rifles like assault rifles. One of the players in your squad can pick a sniper to acquire an advantage in long-range battles.

1) Focus on kills and survival

Also Read Article Continues below

The most important tip to look out for in the Conqueror rank push is to have equal focus on getting kills and surviving till the last zones. Kills help players to get more tier ranking points and increase their server rank more quickly. Survival is an important aspect as it will increase the chances of players getting a chicken dinner and securing higher positions on the leaderboards.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee