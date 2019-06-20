5 PUBG Tips For Lag-Free Gameplay in PUBG Mobile

Rohit Jaswal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 14 // 20 Jun 2019, 10:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lag-Free Gameplay In PUBG Mobile

Even after so many PUBG updates, PUBG mobile still has lag issues. Players have been complaining regularly about the same over social media. Even though the devs are working on fixing the lag isse, Sportskeeda has come up with 5 PUBG tips to have lag-free gameplay in PUBG Mobile and improve your skills (These tricks can be basic but they do work or have work for many players):

Clearing RAM Before Playing Game:

It is very important to clear your smartphones' RAM before playing PUBG Mobile. You can do this by clearing apps running in the background. It greatly affects your in-game experience as it reduces a lot of lag from the game. By clearing RAM from your smartphone you give an extra amount of memory for the game to run in smartphone. When apps are running in your smartphone's background they eat your phone's memory and your game starts lagging. So, it is best recommended to clear RAM of your smartphone before playing PUBG Mobile for best lag-free gameplay.

Good Internet:

Another important step for lag-free gameplay in PUBG Mobile is a good internet connection. If you live in an area where internet reception is bad then your game will lag more often. You can see the ping at the bottom of your game and if it is in red color then your game will lag more and it becomes very tough to connect your shots to enemies. So, if you have a good internet connection then you can have more lag-free gameplay in PUBG Mobile.

Lag-Free Gameplay In PUBG Mobile

Recommended Server:

There are various servers for players playing PUBG Mobile from different regions. All players can choose the best-suited servers for themselves from the in-game settings. But many players play in those servers which are far from where they live and it eventually gives them laggy gameplay as it becomes more difficult to receive and send data to far areas. So when you play just select those servers which have the lowest ping and are more near to where you live. Currently, there are 6 servers available in PUBG Mobile.

Smartphones Getting Overheated:

This is one of the major reason most people experience laggy gameplay in PUBG Mobile. Whenever you play PUBG Mobile on a smartphone, some of them heat upwhich leads to lagging issues. Smartphone overheat also start to frame drops in the game. So getting a better smartphone to play PUBG mobile is much more recommended.

Graphics Setting:

These are the setting which greatly impact your in-game experience in PUBG Mobile. If your smartphone doesn't support high or HD graphics quality and you still opt for these setting then it is sure that your smartphone will lag more often and have more frame drops. So it is very important to play the game in the recommended setting provided by PUBG Mobile for better gameplay.

The devs of PUBG have announced the release of PUBG Lite, a toned down version of PUBG and players can now experience the battle royale game on low end PCs and mobile devices.

For latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda

Advertisement

Also read:

PMCO Global Finals Date Announced And Teams Which Qualified For It

Best Guns For Close, Mid and Long Range Battles In PUBG Mobile

PUBG Tips & Tricks: Most Underrated Weapons In PUBG Mobile