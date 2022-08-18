5 most quotable dialogues from antagonists that presents them in new light

In many video games, antagonists are the ones who players often misjudge. Most see these villains in a bad light and as people there just to wreak havoc in society. But all of them forget that the antagonists also have a history, a messed up past that made them the way they are now.

Apart from creating depth in the story, a good antagonist also leaves a strong impression on users, which makes them iconic and more memorable. Their evil plans seem a lot less evil after getting to know their motivation for changing the world.

Five quotes from antagonists that made gamers think twice about them

1) Andrew Ryan - Bioshock

Andrew's devotion to America in Bioshock crumbled after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima (Image via 2K Games)

Being the antagonist, Andrew Ryan is one of the essential characters in Bioshock. He plays the role of a business tycoon in an underwater city he made known as Rapture City.

Before becoming a merchant on the black market in his own city, Andrew was just a Russian immigrant in America. He blended well with the country, became wealthy, and the country rewarded him for his faithfulness.

However, Andrew's devotion to America soon crumbled after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. It led him to build his own utopia, spending his entire fortune making Rapture City.

But the dream of an underwater utopia also collapsed under its own weight, and he mouths this famous line:

"We all make choices, but in the end, our choices make us."

Though Ryan made some bad choices in the game, eventually making him the antagonist, his main goal was to build a city where people could live and thrive without government and religious interference. A paradise where humanity can exist away from the post-World War 2 society.

2) Joker - Batman: Arkham City

The Joker has been psychologically scarred since he fell into a pool of chemicals (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

Joker is deemed to be one of the best antagonists in history. His iconic laugh and dark humor make him unique in all the Arkham games.

Even though Joker is a sociopath, narcissist, and sadist, other than these, there is seemingly nothing wrong with him, and that makes him scarier.

That's why he says this in the game:

"Nice of you to say, but you of all people should know, there's plenty wrong with me."

Joker has been psychologically scarred since he fell into a pool of chemicals. What emerged from the pool was a man who did not fear anyone or the consequences of what he did, which made him feared by everyone.

3) GLaDOS - Portal

Genetic Lifeform and Disk Operating System, or GLaDOS, is the main antagonist of the Portal franchise. It is a robot created by the Aperture Science Facility, and despite her robotic voice, it's distinctly female.

She is described as narcissistic, sinister, and witty, with many personality cores installed to prevent her from killing anyone.

Even though GLaDOS tried to kill the protagonist in the first game, her true character was later revealed in the second game, when Wheatley was introduced. Wheatley is a personality core attached to GLaDOS at some point and was designed to feed her "unending bad ideas."

One of her unforgettable liens from the title is:

Why do I hate you so much? Have you ever wondered about that? I'm brilliant. I'm not bragging. It's an objective fact."

Later in the game, when GLaDOS gets disconnected from the Aperature Science Facility, she treats the player with more civility. The latter then learns that GLaDOS's personality was taken from Caroline, the personal assistant to the Aperture Science CEO.

4) Handsome Jack - Borderlands 2

Handsome Jack had a lot of issues in Borderlands 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Handsome Jack might be one of the most perplexing antagonists in gaming. His non-sensical humor, charm, and sinister personality make him stand out, and there's a reason for it.

When Jack was young, his father passed away, and his mother left him in the care of Jack's grandmother, who repeatedly abused him throughout his childhood. This contributed to the decline in Jack's mental health and the emotional trauma that caused him to murder his own grandmother when he grew up.

Afterward, Jack got married and had a daughter named Angel, who had the power to control technology, making her a target for bandits and kidnappers. After getting kidnapped, Angel attacked the bandit with a turret, accidentally killing her own mother in front of Jack.

One justification for him trapping his daughter after this was:

"I know you think I'm a monster. You think I enslaved Angel. But you didn't see what she did to her mother."

In rage and sorrow, Jack traps Angel and uses her to control the planet where the story takes place.

5) Vaas Montenegro - Far Cry 3

Vaas Montenegro from Far Cry 3 (Image via Ubisoft)

Despite being the secondary antagonist in the game, Vaas left a deep impression on every user's mind. He even returned to the franchise in 2021 as a DLC for Far Cry 6.

In his early life, Vaas was really close to his sister Citra, and he even mentions that the first murder he did was because of her. He was so obsessed with Citra that he would commit violent acts against anyone who caught her affection.

Vaas never expressed how he felt about Citra, which led to his declining mental health. One of his sinister lines delivered during the game is:

"Did I ever tell you the definition of insanity? Insanity is doing the exact same f***ing thing over and over again, expecting s**t to change. That. Is. Crazy."

Vaas later became addicted to drugs and worked for a drug trafficker named Hoyt Volker, who found potential in him and made him his right-hand man.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

