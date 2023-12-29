5 races Baldur's Gate 3 needs in future DLCs

The races players can pick in Baldur's Gate 3 are solid and cover many of the most popular picks from Dungeons & Dragons. However, there’s still a lot of room for growth as 2023’s most popular game moves into 2024. Downloadable content (DLC) is never far from any game, and whether it’s free, or as part of a paid content drop, there’s plenty Larian Studios could add to the game.

When considering what races really belong in the world, I considered a few things. I focused on races that make sense for the setting - so no Warforged or Kender.

They also have to be races that are viable for a tabletop setting, so that was the next thought. As someone who has played Dungeons & Dragons for a healthy chunk of his life and watched others play, I’ve compiled a list of races that should be added to Baldur's Gate 3 in future DLC updates.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Races that should be added to Baldur's Gate 3 in DLC or updates

1) Goblins

Ability Modifiers: +2 Dexterity, +1 Constitution

+2 Dexterity, +1 Constitution Racial Features: Darkvision, Fury of the Small, Nimble Escape

Darkvision, Fury of the Small, Nimble Escape Best Class: Fighter, Rogue

Fighter, Rogue Subraces: Batiri, Dekanter, Grodd, Nilbog

Naturally, goblins made the list of races that need to be added to Baldur's Gate 3. One of my personal favorite tabletop characters was a Goblin Fighter. Incredibly popular little guys, they’re short and sneaky, but very sturdy. They’re often looked down upon by “polite society” and typically find themselves in thrall to smarter, more powerful races - such as the Drow.

That said, Goblin player characters are a blast! They make quality Fighters and Rogues - a Barbarian isn’t unheard of either. Plus, I know Baldur's Gate 3 fans would love to pick up one of these sharp-toothed sneaks and play one for hundreds of hours. They play a role in the game already, so why not make them playable?

2) Aasimar

Ability Modifiers: +2 Charisma

+2 Charisma Racial Features: Darkvision, Celestial Resistance, Healing Hands

Darkvision, Celestial Resistance, Healing Hands Best Class: Paladin, Warlock (Hexblade)

Paladin, Warlock (Hexblade) Subraces: Protector, Scourge, Fallen

If Tieflings are in the game - such as the popular Karlach - why not their counterpart? Aasimar are the Celestial opposite of Tieflings. They’re as rare as their fiendish cousins, and we’ve seen them exist within Baldur's Gate 3. It’s not always as obvious that the person has Celestial heritage, other than oddly-tinted skin and hair, or perhaps their eyes have no pupils. They can transform into something more resembling the heavenly host, however.

Any character class that uses Charisma will love being an Aasimar in Baldur's Gate 3, and they don’t even have to be pure and holy. Fallen Aasimar, for example, is a sub-race that is more neutral/evil than the other options.

3) Tabaxi

Ability Modifiers: +2 Dexterity, +1 Charisma

+2 Dexterity, +1 Charisma Racial Features: Darkvision, Feline Agility, Cat’s Claws, Cat’s Talent

Darkvision, Feline Agility, Cat’s Claws, Cat’s Talent Best Class: Paladin, Rogue, Bard, Warlock, Monk, Ranger

Paladin, Rogue, Bard, Warlock, Monk, Ranger Subraces: N/A

Some people want to sneak around as cat-people, and that’s where the Tabaxi come in in Baldur's Gate 3. They’ve been in popular media for decades, from the Thundercats cartoon, Dimension 20’s Fantasy High: Sophomore Year, and the Khajiit of Elder Scrolls fame. They can come in various cat subtypes, too: Alley cats, Leopards, Panthers, you name it.

Given they have stat mods to Dexterity and Charisma, they can succeed as such a wide variety of classes. Personally, I prefer Rogue, Ranger, or Monk. But I love the idea of a Cat Paladin or Knight, though. Whether cunning or noble, Tabaxi are such a fun race to play and belong in BG3.

4) Genasi

Ability Modifiers: +2 Con, Rest is based on subrace

+2 Con, Rest is based on subrace Racial Features: Dependant on subrace

Dependant on subrace Best Class: Dependant on subrace

Dependant on subrace Subraces: Air, Earth, Fire, Water

So, not everyone wants to be part devil or part angel. Some Dungeons & Dragons players want to be more affiliated with the elemental planes, and that’s where Genasi arrive in Baldur's Gate 3. There is a mod that adds them to the game as a playable class, but they are not included via any official means.

I love Genasi as a choice because they’re so flexible. If you want to be a Rogue Genasi, you might want to go Air Genasi. Earth Genasi gain a bonus to Strength, so they may wish to be a Warrior, Barbarian, or Monk. Each subtype does something well, and if that's not all, they look awesome.

5) Kobolds

Ability Modifiers: +2 Dexterity, -2 Strength

+2 Dexterity, -2 Strength Racial Features: Darkvision, Pack Tactics, Draconic Cry, Kobold Legacy,

Darkvision, Pack Tactics, Draconic Cry, Kobold Legacy, Best Class: Fighter (Dex-based), Monk, Ranger, Rogue

Fighter (Dex-based), Monk, Ranger, Rogue Subraces: N/A

I love Kobolds; they’re Draconic like Dragonborn, but they’re not so big and bulky. Another race that is often enslaved and bullied, much like Goblins, Kobolds are survivors. Thankfully, in more modern Dungeons & Dragons books, they’ve lost Sunlight Sensitivity. However, -2 Strength isn’t attractive. That’s okay, though, because they have tons of great class options in Baldur's Gate 3 due to that +2 Dexterity.

Abilities like Draconic Cry are amazing - give your whole party an advantage for a turn. Why not? They can fill many roles, even with their negative stat modifier. They’re short, scaly, and fun. It’s another quite popular race for several D&D players, and I want to see it in Baldur's Gate 3.

There are so many races that are viable for Baldur's Gate 3 players, but only time will tell if Larian Studios will add more. The game was clearly a success, winning numerous awards this year. Perhaps this will lead to more content in the future.