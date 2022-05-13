5 most rare fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as of 2022

Fishing is one of the most popular hobbies a player can have in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While there are some fish that players can catch quite easily, others can give players a hard time. These are known as the rare fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

While these fish can be difficult to capture, rare fish can also earn players quite a few Bells if they choose to sell them at Nook's Cranny or to C.J. instead of donating them to the Museum.

Here are some of the rarest fish in New Horizons.

These are the rarest fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5) Saw Shark

The Saw Shark is one of the rarest fish in New Horizons and can be obtained between 4 PM and 9 AM in both hemispheres (north and south).

The months that players will be able to acquire this shark are from June to September in the northern hemisphere and December to March in the southern hemisphere.

Players will be able to identify the fish from its large-sized shadow with fins.

TitoMiiverse @VespertineTito #ACNH #NintendoSwitch The Sea of my Pandorä Island gives me many surprises!!! Incredible a wonderful Saw shark has arrived! #AnimalCrossing The Sea of my Pandorä Island gives me many surprises!!! Incredible a wonderful Saw shark has arrived! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/EYiGdX77EB

Once caught, players can sell the Saw Shark for 12,000 Bells at Nook's Cranny or for 18,000 Bells to C.J. if they can spot him.

4) Whale Shark

The Whale Shark is a saltwater fish that can be caught in New Horizons throughout the year at any time of the day, regardless of the hemisphere. Players won't have a hard time spotting this fish due to its large shadow.

Miki @zombiemiki #ACNH Pour one out for the whale shark I lost when someone else's switch went into sleep mode #AnimalCrossing Pour one out for the whale shark I lost when someone else's switch went into sleep mode #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/XM1rkUavD5

Once they have caught the Whale Shark, players can sell it for 13,000 Bells at Nook's Cranny, but C.J. will offer them 19,500 Bells for the same.

3) Barreleye

The Barreleye is one of the most valuable fish in New Horizons. The fish can be found in the ocean throughout the year, but players can only catch it between 9 PM and 4 AM.

Players can sell the Barreleye to the Nook brothers for 15,000 Bells or to C.J. for a whopping 22,500 Bells.

2) Coelacanth

Coelacanth is a rare fish in New Horizons that has made an appearance in all Animal Crossing games so far. Players can catch this fish all year round, but only when it rains.

Coelacanth is fairly easy to detect since players simply have to look out for an extremely large shadow. Once caught, players can sell the same for 15,000 Bells at Nook's Cranny or for 22,500 Bells to C.J.

1) Great White Shark

The Great White Shark was introduced in the Animal Crossing franchise with Wild World and can be caught during evening and night when it's summer in both hemispheres.

After catching this fish, players can make 15,000 Bells if they sell it to the Nook brothers or 22,500 Bells if they sell it to C.J.

These are the rarest fish that players can catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2022.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh