5 rarest PUBG Mobile Lite emotes to use in 2022

As its title suggests, PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile and follows the principles of the Battle Royale genre. Both Tencent Games and Krafton have worked together to make the game suitable for low-end devices that could not run the superior version of the game smoothly.

However, the developers have also ensured that certain key features such as emotes are present in PUBG Mobile Lite, as they allow players to express emotions while on the battlefield.

While there are a lot of emotes present in the game, some are rare and can only be found in a handful of profiles. In this article, we look at some of the rarest emotes.

Which are the rarest emotes that PUBG Mobile Lite players can use in 2022?

1) Surrender emote

The Surrender emote is not only one of the rarest in PUBG Mobile Lite but also among the oldest. As such, players who got into the game late will likely not possess this emote in their inventory.

The Surrender emote appeared in the Winner Pass of Season 5. It shows the character raising its hands, kneeling down, and enacting a show of surrender.

2) Thanks emote

The Thanks emote is one of the most popular in PUBG Mobile Lite. Despite that, it's also amongst the rarest, as it appeared as part of the Season 4 Winner Pass. The emote shows the character blowing a kiss as a means of expressing gratitude.

3) Bugi Vugi

The Bugi Vugi dance emote is also a rare one, owned by a handful of players in the PUBG Mobile Lite community. The developers often repeat the dance emotes in the Winner Pass but the Bugi Vugi dance emote has always been an exception. It has only appeared in the game once, back when the Season 5 Winner Pass was released.

4) Streets of Volnova

The Streets of Volnova dance emote is a fancy one, incorporated in the Lite version. It hinted at the release of the Vikendi map on the superior version of PUBG Mobile. The dance emote shows the character swinging its arms in the air.

5) Joy emote

The Joy emote is a rare emote that appeared only once, as part of the Season 7 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite. It is a celebratory emote in which the character jumps for joy. Players can use this emote after a successful clutch or on winning a Chicken Dinner.

Note: This article is in no particular order and clearly reflects the views of the author.

