5 rarest things of all time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a wide variety of items for players to create, find, and earn in the game. Each item has its purpose and price in the game, so players are mostly always looking for some item or the other.

However, as is with most things, some items are rarer to come across than others. This immediately increases their value, and some of these items are extremely useful, so players always strive to get their hands on these rare items. Here are some of the rarest items players look for in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Rarest items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Royal Crown

The Royal Crown is an accessory that is the most valuable item in New Horizons since it is extremely rare. The Royal Crown can be purchased from the Able Sisters' Shop, and players have to pay a whopping amount of 1,200,000 Bells to get their hands on this truly royal Animal Crossing product.

Players can pair this item with the Royal shirt and the Noble pants to complete the royal look.

2) Gold Armor Set

The Gold Armor Set is a rare item in New Horizons since it is an item that players have to craft for themselves.

However, obtaining the recipe and acquiring the different kinds of materials required to craft this item can be pretty challenging to find, which makes it a challenge for players to get their hands on the Gold Armor set in the game.

Rae @fadefalls13 Guess who just got the full gold armor set! #ACNH Guess who just got the full gold armor set! #ACNH https://t.co/BmnQxwAlJq

Animal Crossing players will be able to obtain the recipe for this DIY item from Julian or through the bottled messages that wash up on the shore. Furthermore, the total set requires 13 gold nuggets to be crafted.

However, the item has a high resale value at Nook's Cranny, making the effort worth it.

3) Wedding Pipe Organ

The Wedding Pipe Organ is a limited-time item that players can only obtain during the Wedding Season event held throughout June. The item can only be obtained for 40 Heart Crystals from Cyrus.

However, if players wish to resell the item at Nook's Cranny, they can earn 25,000 Bells for the same.

4) Space Items

Space Items are also items players have to craft in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, they can only obtain the DIY recipes from Celeste, requiring Star Fragments to be made. This makes this item extremely rare since quite a few conditions are to be fulfilled.

However, each of these Space Items can be sold for prices as high as 20,000 Bells at Nook's Cranny.

5) Zodiac Set

Items in the Zodiac set are also very rare to obtain since these items are incredibly time-bound. Items belonging to each zodiac sign can only be crafted in the duration of that zodiac.

Due to the rarity of these items, they also have a high retail value at Nook's Cranny, encouraging players to put in the effort to make the set.

These are some of the rarest items players can get their hands on in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, making them more valuable in the game.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha