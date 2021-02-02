5 reasons why Chrono should be picked in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Garena Free Fire has received a lot of popularity over the years, and much of its credits go to the unique gameplay modes and characters that are available in the game.

One such unique character is Chrono, who is also very powerful and possesses incredible abilities at the same time. The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes in Free Fire, and Chrono is one of the best choices for this mode.

This article lists some of the best reasons for choosing Chrono for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Also read: DJ Alok vs. Hayato: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Top 5 reasons to play with Chrono in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

#1 - Chrono's incredible ability

Chrono in Free Fire

Advertisement

Chrono has an active ability called Time Turner. At his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. Chrono can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field, and the movement speed also increases by 15%.

Also, Chrono's allies are benefitted. Their speed is increased significantly inside the force field of Chrono.

#2 - Assisting teammates

Image via ShashankYT/YouTube

As previously stated, Chrono can build a force field to improve the player's speed.

Allies inside Chrono's force field will hence get a significant effect on their movement speed, which is also very advantageous during the squad pushing or ambushing on the opponent's team.

#3 - Defensive ability

Chrono's force field offers a great defensive shield to the players. It can survive 600 damage from the enemies, which is quite impressive for the Clash Squad mode matches.

This will be beneficial for the players as they stay inside the field without receiving any damage but attacking the opponents at the same time.

#4 - HP advantage

Advertisement

As the players stay inside Chrono's force field, they won't have any HP loss from attacks of the opponents.

Also, when Chrono's ability duration has been completed, the players can still have the edge over their enemies with more HP than their opponents. This gives them an advantage to easily take down the enemies.

#5 - Best for close-range fights

Image via ShashankYT/YouTube

The Clash Squad mode is known for close-range fights, and Chrono is the best option to play with.

Chrono's incredible ability not only allows players to defend and attack enemies at the same time but also increases the movement speed as well as the allies' movement speed.

Overall, it provides benefits to the players in two of the most important factors for close-range fights, i.e., HP loss and increased pace.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and this article reflects the writer's opinions.

Also read: COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is the better alternative to PUBG Mobile?