5 reasons you should definitely try out No Return in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

No Return in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered introduces thrilling and distinctive challenges spread across five levels, each of which presents specific objectives. These goals include completing time-based challenges where enemies must be eliminated within a set time. Some objectives may also involve confronting hordes, rescuing allies, or defeating enemies using particular methods.

Essentially, No Return in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered offers an exhilarating and satisfying combat experience. Apart from this remake's spectacular visuals, players have embraced this newly introduced mode for its unique gameplay elements. It caters specifically to those who enjoy combat gameplay and relish the challenges associated with overcoming adversaries.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Combat and other reasons you should definitely play No Return in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

1) Combat elements

The combat elements in No Return mode are superb (Image via Naughty Dog)

If you're an enthusiast of The Last of Us 1 and 2, you're undoubtedly a devotee of intense combat, particularly the clashes with the Cordyceps-infected. Undoubtedly, you've experienced the desire to vanquish them. This craving is a result of the combat dynamics skillfully introduced by Naughty Dog in both game installments.

To fulfill your combat fantasies, this developer has introduced No Return in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, offering you the opportunity to realize your aspirations of eliminating foes through various methods such as slashing, exploding, and more.

Firearms, hand-to-hand combat, melee weapons, flamethrowers, traps, and mines are at your disposal in the main campaign. Fortunately, these have been seamlessly integrated into No Return.

In this mode, you can take down infected and other adversaries in the manner you prefer, employing any means and embodying any character of your choosing. This grants a diverse gameplay experience, allowing you to select a style that aligns with your preferences before engaging in the thrilling task of annihilating enemies.

2) Unique characters

Each character boasts specialized abilities (Image via Naughty Dog)

In addition to captivating combat elements, No Return in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered introduces a roster of ten distinct playable characters, each endowed with exclusive traits. To fully immerse yourself in this unique mode, experiment with different units, as it promises a more enjoyable experience.

Each character boasts specialized abilities. These include expertise in weapons, resource crafting, melee combat, and stealth tactics. The mode comprises two factions, Ellie and Abby, each featuring five characters.

Adding to the excitement, specific objectives tailored to the unique traits of each unit enhance this mode's gameplay. For instance, playing as Abby — a melee combat master — prompts objectives such as defeating a set number of enemies in hand-to-hand combat or taking down three foes from a prone position.

Likewise, assuming the role of Dina, a crafting resources expert, introduces objectives like eliminating foes with explosives or dispatching them using smoke bombs. These distinctive features ensure a thrilling and unparalleled gaming experience in No Return in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

3) Boss fight encounters

No Return in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered features powerful boss encounters (Image via Naughty Dog)

No Return in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered also introduces distinctive and challenging levels. Upon completing four of them, players must confront a formidable boss. The primary difficulty lies not only in defeating this entity but also in ensuring one does not run out of life. This is because death results in restarting from the mode's beginning.

Bosses like the Arcade Bloater, Rattler Captain, the Rat King, and others present exhilarating challenges. The key to overcoming them is to ensure an abundance of resources and ammunition.

In essence, engaging in battles against these bosses enhances the overall enjoyment of the gameplay, offering a more thrilling and immersive experience compared to encounters with regular enemies.

4) Abby is a killing machine

Abby is the most powerful character in No Return mode (Image via Naughty Dog)

While many fans may argue that Ellie possesses the most impressive combat skills, playing as Abby in The Last of Us 2 No Return mode proves to be a truly gratifying experience. This character's formidable melee combat abilities, coupled with her powerful muscular physique, transform her into an unstoppable force in this challenging mode.

Her proficiency in close combat allows players to deliver impactful punches to enemies' faces and execute dynamic combos for finishing blows. Undoubtedly, Abby's prowess turns the No Return mode into an exhilarating replay, showcasing her unparalleled combat mastery.

5) Strategic gameplay

Lez possesses the capability to detect enemies (Image via Naughty Dog)

While the primary focus of No Return in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered involves defeating adversaries, players can employ strategic gameplay to surmount challenges.

Opting for a character like Lez and adopting stealth tactics presents an opportunity for a distinctive combat encounter. This unit possesses the capability to detect enemies' footsteps from a distance and wields a bow and arrows, enabling the elimination of foes from afar. This approach provides a stealth gaming experience with an added layer of ranged combat elements.

