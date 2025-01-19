5 reasons to get The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

The Herta’s limited-time banner is available to all Trailblazers in Honkai Star Rail. She features an exceptional kit that can deal significant damage and is the newest addition to the Erudition character roster. Given the second phase of the update will feature a character treading on the Remembrance Path, players might get confused about whether they should get her while the Warp banner is live.

This article lists five reasons you should pull The Herta in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

5 reasons you should consider pulling for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail

1) Exceptional voice acting

Expand Tweet

Trending

One of the main reasons you should consider pulling The Herta in Honkai Star Rail is because of the individuals voicing her. Since the majority of Trailblazers play this title in Japanese, they get to listen to the voice lines in the aforementioned language. That means players will listen to Haruka Yamazaki, The Herta’s Japanese VA after they acquire the character.

Among all the other voice artists from Japan, Haruka is quite popular due to her role in Haikyuu!! as Natsu, Shouyou Hinata’s little sister. Besides that, she also voiced Haru from Doukyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue (My Roommate is a Cat).

2) One of the best Erudition damage dealers in Honkai Star Rail

The Herta can deal absurd amounts of damage (Image via HoYoverse)

Another reason to get The Herta in Honkai Star Rail is because of how powerful she is. The amount of damage she can deal without wielding her signature Light Cone and Eidolons is quite impressive. Moreover, if you have a little bit of Stellar Jades lying around and decide to get The Herta’s signature LC, you’ll be able to boost her damage by a substantial amount.

If you just started playing this title, The Herta is one of the best characters you can pull for as Erudition characters primarily specialize in dealing AoE damage.

3) Breathtaking ability animations and character design

The Herta's ultimate animation (Image via HoYoverse)

While some players pull for units because of how powerful they are, some tend to pull because of the character’s design and animations. Looking at The Herta’s abilities, we can definitely say her animations are breathtaking.

Each one of her abilities such as her Basic ATK, Skill, Enhanced Skill, Ultimate, and more feature unique and eye-pleasing animations. While her banner is active, you can check them out from the Aptitude Showcase feature.

Compared to her 4-star variant, The Herta’s character design is unique. One of the key features is her head accessory that looks like a Witch’s hat.

4) Has access to one of the best free-to-play supports

Remembrance Trailblazer is one of the best supports for The Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

When building a team, the supports/buffers form the core of that team composition. Like that, The Herta also requires a buffer to boost her outgoing damage so she can efficiently clear most activities. Since most buffers are locked behind a gacha wall, there is a chance that players won’t have them.

However, with Honkai Star Rail version 3.0’s release, players get the Remembrance Trailblazer for free just by progressing the story. As you may have already guessed, RMC is The Herta’s one of the best supports. The former can easily buff their allies and deal damage, simultaneously.

5) Can fit into most dual DPS team compositions

Himeko can be paired with the Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

Due to how The Herta’s kit is made in Honkai Star Rail, players must place her in a double/dual DPS team composition, especially with another Erudition unit. If you already have an Erudition DPS unit in possession — such as Jade, Argenti, or even Himeko — The Herta can deal absurd damage.

When paired with Himeko, players can easily complete end-game activities such as Pure Fiction, Apocalyptic Shadow, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.