5 reasons to get Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail

Since the Honkai Star Rail version 3,1 update is live, Tribbie can be obtained from her limited-time banner. Like most 5-stars in this gacha title, players must take a look at their account and pull for her accordingly. As Tribbie is a new character, players might have second thoughts before rolling for her without knowing much about her.

We list five reasons why you should pull for Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail.

Why you should be pulling for Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail

1) Perfect Harmony character for the ongoing meta

Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

After the release of characters, such as The Herta and Aglaea, they have been dominating Honkai Star Rail’s meta. Since Tribbie is one of the best buffers for these units, and you have one of the aforementioned 5-stars in your collection, you should be pulling for her.

When you have Tribbie in possession, your team featuring either The Herta or Aglaea will be able to deal an absurd amount of damage. Moreover, you can easily complete various end-game activities such as Memory of Chaos, Apocalyptic Shadow, or Pure Fiction.

2) Can be placed in numerous team compositions

Tribbie can be a buffer in a team composition featuring Aglaea (Image via HoYoverse)

Another reason you should get Tribbie is that she can be placed in almost every team composition in Honkai Star Rail. Since her buffs boost her allies’ All-Type RES PEN and overall damage, she can be paired with most DPS characters in this gacha title.

While Tribbie has an immense amount of potential in dual DPS teams, she cannot perform to her fullest in various ATK-scaling compositions. Although she still can be effective in ATK-scaling teams, the majority of the buffers in this gacha title are worthless when they get placed in compositions with dissimilar playstyles. This makes Tribbie a perfect character to pull in Honkai Star Rail.

3) Small chance of getting power crept

Tribbie won't get power crept in future patches (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie is a brand-new character that excels in buffing her allies’ damage. As a new unit, her ability’s effectiveness is exceptionally high. However, some Trailblazers tend to stay away from some characters as they might get power crept, even if their abilities are top-notch.

Since Tribbie is a new character, there is a slight chance of her getting power crept in future patches. For example, 5-stars such as Firefly and Ruan Mei are still meta-defining units; hence, you can pull for this newly released Harmony character without having to think much.

4) Mesmerizing character design

Tribbie's Ultimate animation (Image via HoYoverse)

Some tend to overlook a unit's usability and usefulness and pull for them solely because of their character design, and Tribbie is one of those 5-stars. Featuring exceptional design and animations, you can get this newly released character without any second thoughts.

Besides that, Trinnon and Trianne can be seen in Tribbie’s animations, especially during her Ultimate ability. On top of that, her character design is one of a kind, making her a unique 5-star in Honkai Star Rail.

5) Can somewhat replace Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, Ruan Mei can boost her allies’ All-Type RES PEN and overall damage with her abilities. Tribbie, the new 5-star Harmony character can do the same. While the percentage is a little different, this Chrysos Heir can consistently boost her team members’ All-Type RES PEN by using her Skill.

However, Tribbie fails to boost her teammate’s Weakness Break efficiency, which Ruan Mei can, making her stand out. While this new Harmony unit cannot be effective in BE (Break Effect) team compositions like Ruan Mei, she is still useful, and can somewhat replace the Genius Society member.

