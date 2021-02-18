5 reasons why Hayato should be picked in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Garena Free Fire boasts a huge active player base worldwide, and much of its credit is owned by the special characters that possess special powers in the game.

One such popular and sought-after character is Hayato, who is renowned for his incredible attributes.

Hayato is also a popular choice for many in Clash Squad mode. Here are some of the best reasons why Hayato is one of the most lethal characters for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

5 reasons why Hayato is one of the best characters for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Hayato's ability

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato has tremendous potential, and it should not be underestimated. This character has a passive ability, which is called Bushido. After equipping the character, the striker's armor penetration increased by 7.5 percent, with a 10 percent drop in overall HP. Once leveled up to 6, with a 10 percent reduction in overall HP, the armor's penetration increases by 10 percent.

Best for close-range fights

Clash Squad is known for close-range fights, and Hayato is the best option for such close-range devastation. Hayato's ability will help players inflict greater armor penetration on their enemies if their HP is lowered. Hence, extra armor penetration means greater damage and a greater chance of knocking down the opponent.

Best for Clash Squad skill combo

Hayato is one of the best choices for the Clash Squad skill combo. He can be coupled with DJ Alok's increased healing and increased movement speed ability, Kelly's Dash ability, and Jota's Sustained Raids, which will help the player's overall performance.

Alok's ability will heal the player, Kelly's ability will increase the speed, Jota's ability will restore HPs upon killing with SMGs or SGs, and Hayato will increase the armor penetration.

HP advantage

As Hayato's ability is used, the players get extra damage to the enemies, leading to an extra benefit. The opponent will have a greater HP loss than the player, and the player will be on an HP advantage during the face-off, eventually leading him to win the round.

Easy availability

Hayato is easily available in the 'Store' section of Free Fire for 8000 gold coins. Hence, a great character with such an amazing ability is worthy for such an affordable price.

