Helldivers 2 has been topping charts and creating waves across social media, with gamers rallying and swearing by it. The fast-paced third-person shooter has captured the attention of gamers worldwide due to its unique gameplay and co-op mechanics, essentially evoking the old "run-n-gun" feeling that gamers love so dearly.

Helldivers 2 continues to trend on top charts across social media and gaming stores, with thousands of new players enlisting every day. This continues despite Sony receiving backlash over their PSN account-linking mandate, which it later retracted after massive protests.

So, why is the game so popular? Let's find out.

Shoot first approach and 4 other reasons why Helldivers 2 is so popular

1) Shoot first, ask questions never

Helldivers 2 immerses you directly into the game without wasting time on a storyline, plot, or plot progressions. You’re deployed in space and you kill alien bugs. That’s it. Not having to deal with the complication of remembering a plot or development or racking your brains to connect the dots makes the game quite freeing and easily playable.

Any lore is eliminated; instead, the players make the story. The lack of customizations, although a con to some, makes the game more focused on the playing. Rather than trying to figure out the best modification for your weapon, you focus on the shooting and the experience.

2) Pricing

At a time when many game studios are hell-bent on raising the upper limit to game prices, Helldivers 2 offers a AAA co-op experience at just $39.99. This hits the sweet spot for many who feel spending that amount on a game is justified rather than paying hefty prices and then feeling disappointed with the gameplay later.

The relatively affordable pricing makes it easier at a time when the cost of living is high and gaming equipment prices aren’t friendly either. The success is evident from the fact that the average playtime of Helldivers 2 is 17 hours and 57 minutes, as stated by Helldivers execs.

3) Gameplay and team play elements

Helldivers 2 struck gold when the developers built the game mechanics and created an experience that values and relies on teamplay rather than boasting it. Most co-op or multiplayer games state they are teamplay games, but a few good players usually claim all the wins while the others just provide company and a huge ego boost.

The game entirely changes that by relying on teammates to get you across the match and providing importance to communication and team strategy, fostering a sense of camaraderie. The sense of co-op and support is bolstered by checks on friendly fire, ammo sharing, and team buffs. The gameplay is crisp and fast-paced and the weapon handling is realistic, giving players a deep dive into the immersion of being in a battleground.

Each weapon has its own fire rate, spread, and unique damage based on type and weight, offering a realistic shooting experience. The lack of damage numbers while hitting enemies increases the immersion and almost makes you forget you're in a game and are stuck fighting for your dear life. Major orders is another feature that creates a sense of battle-time urgency by providing time-sensitive quests like invasions and extractions.

4) Special powers and buffs

The mirage of powers and buffs in the game gives you several armaments to damage the Automatons in Helldivers 2 and the Terminids. Choose from strategies like Orbital bombardments that rain hell on the scavengers and bile spitters or pick support weapons that essentially act as another weapon. You can even get exosuits if you're in the mood to invade Terminids.

Fan-favorite strategies like the Orbital 380MM Barrage, SOS beacons, Quasar Cannon, and Tesla towers create a well-balanced set of powers catering to every style. The variety of assault rifles like the Liberator and the Adjudicator or SMGs like Knight and Defender offer a power-packed experience. These weapons, with a wide variety of frag, incendiary, and thermite grenades, are available from the beginning and create a wide playstyle for every mission, boosting replayability.

Different types of body armor and their perks make the gameplay more immersive. Even your Super Destroyer can be upgraded to improve strategies and provide tactical support. The more you play, the more advanced your buffs are, enabling players to work hard to improve and foster a sense of purpose and determination. The increasing difficulty and variety of mobs and enemies make the experience fresh and challenging.

5) Play to win

At a time when most game developers have embedded micro-transactions in the place of gameplay progress, Helldivers 2 makes the experience essentially play to win rather than pay to win.

Sure, you can buy a battle pass and make your life easier, but you could also grind your way battling bugs and earning battle scars to collect tokens. These tokens unlock the exact thing a paid user could unlock too with the only exception of cosmetic items that provide no competitive advantage. This approach provides an equal playground for all players to showcase their talents and makes a more balanced playing field.

