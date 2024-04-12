5 reasons to play Age of Empires 4 in 2024

Age of Empires 4 continues to be one of the best real-time strategy games. For those new to the genre, this title puts you in command of a small civilization with the task of gathering resources, constructing buildings, researching technologies, and raising armies to grow your empire. The game features a whopping 16 distinct civilizations to choose from, each with its own strengths, weaknesses, and unique units.

If you're wondering if Age of Empire 4 is worth playing in 2024, here are five reasons you should definitely try it.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Why you should try Age of Empires 4 in 2024

1) Civilization building and management

Age of Empire 4's building mechanics are intense (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Age of Empires 4 offers deep city-building mechanics that require careful planning and strategizing. Proper structure placement plays an important role in victory in a battle.

Important structures like army headquarters and research structures must be placed near the heart of the city to protect them against enemy attacks. As your city expands, you'll also need to consider road placement to optimize military travel routes for maximum efficiency.

If you are a fan of city-builder games and enjoy watching a small city turn into a prosperous empire, Age of Empires 4 is a must-try.

2) Real-time battles

Battles play out in real time and require quick decision making for victory (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The heart of Age of Empires 4 lies in its real-time strategic gameplay. You'll command a diverse army of foot soldiers, cavalry, archers, siege weapons, and even specialized civilization-specific units. Mastering unit formations, understanding the unit’s advantages and disadvantages, and utilizing the terrain to your advantage are essential for achieving battlefield dominance.

The game offers a variety of map conditions and terrain situations for you to approach each battle with a new strategy. This diversity allows for unique military maneuvers during each playthrough. The thrill of outsmarting your opponent with a clever flank or a well-timed attack is unmatched, making every victory deeply rewarding.

3) Accessibility for new players

The game features a robust tutorial and Art of War feature to prepare new players for challenging online battles (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

While Age of Empires 4 offers a deep strategic experience, it doesn't neglect new players. The game features a well-designed tutorial that walks you through the core mechanics of building your base, managing resources, and raising an army. Moreover, a dedicated Art of War challenge system gradually introduces you to more advanced concepts like army balancing and map control.

The campaign difficulty can be adjusted to prepare you for the competitive multiplayer battles. If you're new to RTS games, don't be intimidated by Age of Empires 4 as the game offers a welcoming environment to learn and grow.

4) Historical story campaign

The game features an exciting story mode for each of its 16 civilizations (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Age of Empires 4 offers a captivating historical story campaign that allows you to relive pivotal moments in history. Each of the 16 civilizations has its unique campaign that takes you on a journey through major historical events and introduces you to iconic historical figures.

You'll fight alongside Joan of Arc in the Hundred Years' War, lead the Mongol Empire under Genghis Khan, and defend England against the Norman invasion under William the Conqueror. The campaigns are historically informative and offer a compelling narrative that keeps you engaged throughout the story.

5) Active Development and updates

Age of Empires continues to see new content and quality-of-life updates even in 2024 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Since its release in 2021, the developers of Age of Empires 4 have shown a strong commitment to continuous improvement. Regular updates have introduced new civilizations, maps, game modes, and balance changes that keep the gameplay fresh and engaging.

The developers are also actively involved with the community; they address player feedback and implement new quality-of-life features in a timely manner. This ongoing support ensures a vibrant and evolving experience for players of all skill levels. So, whether you're a seasoned RTS veteran or a curious newcomer to the game, Age of Empires 4 offers a rewarding and strategic journey that continues to grow and develop.

