The Mongols in Age of Empires IV were a nomadic civilization that was the scourge of the Asiatic plains during the Medieval Age. At the height of their prowess, they ruled Asia and even Europe.

The Mongols were known for their fast-moving cavalry, which included mounted knights and agile horse archers. They work best when constantly supplied with cavalry and use hit-and-run attacks to disrupt their foes.

Facing a Mongol horde in Age of Empires IV is a daunting task. Keeping them at bay requires precise planning and careful strategizing.

This article takes a look at how you can counter the Mongol threat and press the advantage in Age of Empires IV.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 ways to beat the Mongols in Age of Empires IV

1) Use Scouts

The first way to counter the Mongols in Age of Empires IV is by utilizing the Scout unit. These cavalrymen can be handy in a fight, as their vision can spot danger from afar.

Utilize as many Scouts as you can field to properly engage the Mongols in open combat. Mongol users like to employ their various cavalry units to flank opponents. Having Scouts and Outposts watching blindspots and vulnerable economy positions can be worth their weight in gold. Just make sure you have supplementary troops covering these positions.

You can also use Scouts to see what troops Mongol players are training and counter them accordingly.

2) Build fortifications around your economy

Mongol Cavalry is fast and can quickly charge down enemies (Image by Relic Entertainment)

Mongol players can start their raids from the Feudal Age in Age of Empires IV. These raids might not have large troops escorting them, but they can be incredibly disruptive to your economy. You must always look to secure your resource positions before sending your vulnerable workers to harvest them. You can do this by placing down outposts, keeps, and troop installations.

Mongol players rarely engage in combat during the Feudal Age and use Mangudai Horse Archers to harass. It's always best to keep your position and fortify with armored units and defensive buildings.

Keeping the Mongols distracted this way can help you overtake them through your economy in Age of Empires IV.

Feel free to check out our article on tips and tricks to get better at Age of Empires IV.

3) Use units and upgrades to your advantage

Constructing a Blacksmith is important for any powerful army (Image by Relic Entertainment)

While it may seem like an uphill battle at times, there are plenty of ways to get the upper hand on a Mongol opponent.

Mongol players tend to use Mangudai Horse Archers in the Feudal Age. You can upgrade your Ranged Armor at the Blacksmith and counter them with Horsemen of your own.

Spearmen will not fare well against the Horse Archers, but you can use fast-moving cavalry to chase them down. The French Royal Knight is one of the best counters in this regard. You should utilize troops similar to the Royal Knight if you wish to succeed.

4) Attacking the Mongol home base

The Mongols, while being dominant in open battle, have some limitations. Being nomadic, they will have stretched-out supply lines. Their armies require abundant resources, and they cannot protect themselves behind walls.

Attacking these vulnerable positions will make Mongol players redirect troops across the map. You do not need to win these engagements, but as long as you keep their villagers and troops occupied, Mongol players will not attack you.

Just make sure to concentrate on your economy while attempting this tactic. You can also wall off your regions to avoid the risk of a counterattack.

5) Utilizing your civilization's strengths

A Mongol Keshik Heavy Cavalry Unit (Image by Relic Entertainment)

The Mongols in Age of Empires IV are a daunting foe, but so is your civilization. To counter them, you can do many things that are built intrinsically into your civilization's playstyle. For example, while having a slower start than the Mongols, the Delhi Sultanate can quickly overwhelm cavalry with their Elephant Units.

Reading up on your civilization in Age of Empires IV is also a great way to have the upper hand over your opponents. Mongol players usually opt for an all-in strategy and if you survive the first few waves, you will age up faster and have a great advantage in the later part of the game.

The Mongols have no power spike in the Imperial age, so delaying them is a perfect setup for victory.

Applying these tips in Age of Empires IV can help you defeat any Mongol player that crosses your path.

For more Esports and Gaming news, check out the articles linked below:

Best Fighters for Beginners in Honor of Kings || Does Dragon's Dogma 2 have co-op? || Will Capcom release Dragon's Dogma 2 on Xbox Game Pass? || Is Stellar Blade coming to Xbox?