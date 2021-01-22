5 reasons why DJ Alok is one of the best characters in Free Fire

Although Free Fire features several characters with special powers, DJ Alok is one of the most powerful characters. His abilities have made DJ Alok quite popular with fans. Moreover, the video game character is based on the real DJ Alok.

Free Fire is one of the widely-played Battle Royale titles with a massive global user base. In it, DJ Alok is one of the most appreciated characters. This article lists the five good reasons why any player should have DJ Alok in Free Fire.

5 reasons why every player should have DJ Alok in Free Fire

#1 Constant and unlimited healing source

DJ Alok is a constant healing source, which is a great ability for players during intense gunfights. He has a special ability in Free Fire called Drop The Beat, which creates a 5m aura that restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

This ability is beneficial for players when they are engaged in battles and are low in HP.

#2 Helping allies

DJ Alok can heal and enable teammates within the 5m aura of ability to increase their movement speed by 10%.

This enhancement of speed is advantageous during ambushing or squad rushing.

#3 Escaping from the blue zone

Many times, players get stuck in the blue zone during a match. They eventually die while reaching the safe zone because the blue zone gradually reduces HP. Hence, players don't get ample time to heal and run.

DJ Alok helps this situation as he will enhance the movement speed and provide the players with extra HPs to make it to the safe zone.

#4 Rushing

Players can rush easily if they have DJ Alok equipped with them. A major benefit of DJ Alok is the ability to heal and sprint at the same time.

Since his ability enhances movement speed and increases the HP while moving, rushing into apartments and buildings becomes easier.

#5 Inside house battles

DJ Alok is the best character to use in Free Fire because it offers an advantage to the players and their allies during house battles. Especially in the two-story buildings, players can rush directly with their allies regardless of the opponent camping.