5 reasons why players should get KSHMR's K character in Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most prominent names in the esports community. The characters in Free Fire have been an integral part of the game. These characters have special abilities that aid players significantly.

Captain Booyah, more commonly known as K, is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire. His special set of abilities give players an extra edge during combats.

5 reasons why every player should have K in Free Fire

#1 - Dual ability skillset



K has dual abilities in Free Fire, and his active ability is called Master of All. His ability allows him to increase the max EP by 50. His ability can be divided into two sets: Jiujitsu mode and Psychology mode.

The two modes benefit players and their allies in different situations.

#2 - Assisting the teammates



K has an ability mode called jiujitsu mode, where his allies within a six meter radius receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate. This allows the player and allies to regenerate their HP constantly during combats and intense gunfights.

#3 - Continuous EP restoration

K's psychology mode constantly restores two EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. This ability is very beneficial when engaging in combat, as he will be an invincible source of healing. It will be very difficult for players to knock him down. He will be replenished with EPs every time.

#4 - Escaping from the blue zone

If players take up inhalers and mushrooms during the game, then the blue zone should not be a worry. K already offers EPs and converts them to HPs.

While inside the blue zone, there's no need to worry about the HP loss. Players can move easily to the safe zone with the ability of K healing them constantly without much HP loss.

#5 - Rushing



K is an impressive character with extraordinary ability. He is a great character to use while rushing to opponents with a squad. As previously stated, K is an invincible source of healing, which is why it will be very difficult for players to knock him down and his allies when they rush together.

The jiujitsu mode will come into play while the squad is rushing, providing an extra benefit to the players on the ground.