5 reasons why players should pick Jai in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode

Being the second most popular game in 2020, Garena Free Fire already has a large active user base all around the world. As the game features special characters, some of them are popular, and some are underrated as well.

Jai is one of the popular characters in Free Fire who possess special abilities that assist players on the ground. This article will share some important reasons why players should choose Jai for the Clash Squad mode - the most popular arcade mode in Free Fire.

Top five reasons to select Jai for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

#1 Jai's ability

Jai in Free Fire

As per Free Fire's in-game description, Jai is a decorated SWAT commander with the capacity that allows reloading a gun's magazine automatically by 30% after an enemy is knocked down. However, this reloading capability is restricted to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

#2 Jai's reloading speed

Jai's auto-reloading is an obvious reason why players will choose him for the Clash Squad mode. As he can reload guns (AR, Pistol, SMG, and AR) at a much faster rate, it can easily provide a great opportunity for the players to take advantage and lessen the duration of reloading to smoothen the action during the fight.

#3 Best for aggressive players

Image via OFAll Gaming/ YouTube

Aggressive players may find Jai most suitable for Clash Squad mode as this mode requires fast-paced gameplay and intense fights. Hence, Jai's auto-reloading ability is a must-have for aggressive players who are always on a killing spree.

#4 Rushing

Rushing upfront with Jai is a good option, but, of course, with the support of other teammates. Jai does not offer any extra protection to the HP, nor does he boost the same. Hence, he needs to rush at enemies with proper squad and tactics. His reloading ability will only offer him to ability to eliminate the reloading speed, and hence the shots fired will not be interrupted till the ammo being carried is finished.

#5 Ammo advantage in close-fights

Image via OFAll Gaming/ YouTube

The advantage over the enemies while equipping Jai is always the auto-reloading ability. While fighting 1v1 or upfront against an enemy, after a certain amount of time, the magazine of the enemy's weapon will surely be blank, and thus he will reload. But in the case of Jai, the magazine will never be emptied and Jai will continue firing till the ammo in the inventory space finishes.

Hence, this offers a significant advantage allowing Jai to knock down the enemy while he/she is reloading the magazine during an intense fight.

