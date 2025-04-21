5 most ridiculously overpriced video game collector's editions of all time: Featuring $1 million Saints Row and more

Collector's editions are not uncommon during video game launches as they are the most feature-packed and expensive versions of a title, allowing those who have the cash lying around to get the biggest and most extravagant experience. While most collector's editions feature physical goodies like figurines, signed merch, and more, there have been a handful that dared step into the realm of insanity.

These editions aren't just ridiculously expensive, ranging from thousands of dollars right up to a whopping one million (in USD), but also boast one-of-a-kind goodies for fans to enjoy. Here are some of the most expensive collector's editions to ever be released in the history of video games.

5 most expensive video game collector's editions of all time

1) Saints Row IV Super Dangerous Wad Wad Edition ($1,000,000 USD)

It does seem to good to be true (Image via Deep Silver)

Contrasting with the $100 Super Dangerous Wub Wub Edition, the Saints Row IV Super Dangerous Wad Wad Edition is the most mind-boggling collector's edition of a game to ever be revealed to the public. In addition to the game, it didn't just include a replica of the oddball Dubstep Gun from the game, but also a vacation trip, a real-life Lamborghini, and much more.

Here is the full list:

Saints Row IV: Commander in Chief Edition

Virgin Galactic Space Flight

Full-Size Replica Dub-Step Gun

Hostage Rescue Experience

Plastic Surgery

Spy Training Day

Personal Shopper

Capsule Wardrobe

7 Nights at the Top Royal Suite in Burj-Al-Arab, Dubai

A week-long stay for two at the Jefferson Hotel in Washington DC

First-class flights for the trip to Dubai and Washington DC

Lamborghini Gallardo

Toyota Prius

1 Year's Worth of Insurance

1 Year Super Car Membership

It certainly sounds like a fever dream, but it is unclear if anyone ever actually reached out to publisher Deep Silver to buy this deal. It should go without saying that only one "copy" of this edition was up for purchase and is no longer available since the open-world sci-fi game launched all the way back in 2013.

2) Dying Light My Apocalypse Edition ($386,000 USD)

A custom-built home alone makes this collector's edition worth it (Image via Techland)

While not as insane as the Saints Row package, this definitive edition for 2015's zombie parkour game Dying Light still boasts some impressive perks. Labelled My Apocalypse Edition, it aimed to ready fans for a real-life zombie apocalypse thanks to these goodies:

Custom-built Dying Light Zombie Home (by Tiger Log Cabins)

Zombie avoidance parkour lessons with Ampisound (who made the Dying Light Parkour POV video)

Be The Zombie multiplayer match against Techland devs

Trip to Wroclaw, Poland, to meet the Techland dev team and Steve the Zombie Consultant

The player's face custom-scanned onto the Night Hunter in-game

Dying Light branded night vision goggles + adult diapers

4 signed Steelbox editions of Dying Light

2 Razer Tiamat headphones

Human-sized Volatile figurine

3) Grid 2 Mono Edition ($188,000 USD)

Fans who dreamed of owning their own race cars could get one with this special edition (Image via Codemasters)

With the launch of Grid 2 in 2013, developer Codemasters also unveiled an expensive Mono Edition costing about $190,000. That's because it boasts a whole supercar

GRID 2 (PS3 version)

PS3 game console

170 mph BAC Mono supercar in exclusive GRID 2 livery

A day at the BAC factory, including a factory tour and time spent with technicians to customise the BAC Mono for size and specifications

A GRID 2: Mono Edition-branded Bell Racing helmet

Race suit, boots, and gloves, all made to measure in BAC Mono and GRID 2 branding

4) Resident Evil 6 Premium Edition ($1,300 USD)

While the 2012 survival horror game may have been controversial, Capcom spared no expense for a cool collector's edition (Image via Capcom)

Released exclusively in Japan, the Resident Evil 6 Premium Edition is a love letter to fans. Costing ¥105,000, the prime showcase is a real jacket whose design is inspired by the beloved RE protagonist Leon Kennedy's design. This is on top of a copy of the PS3/Xbox 360 versions of the game, which also stars four varied covers, each starring key characters, namely Chris Redfield, Leon Kennedy, Jake Muller, and Ada Wong.

5) Assassin’s Creed Origins Legendary Dawn of the Creed Edition ($800 USD)

Die-hard series fans will be delighted with the physical goodies in this collector's edition (Image via Ubisoft)

The first Assassin's Creed foray into RPG territory in 2017 went big with the Legendary Dawn of the Creed edition. In addition to expected content like the game, DLC, and artbook, it also features a large figurine of the game's protagonist, Bayek as well as a replica of his necklace. Here is the full list:

Assassin's Creed: Origins (base game)

A steelbook

A numbered Bayek and Senu figurine in resin (73cm)

Bayek’s eagle skull amulet in resin

Deluxe Pack

Four large lithographs

Map of the game world

Season Pass

The official soundtrack

The artbook

Two art cards

