There are various devices that help run video games in the modern gaming world, but the old-school approach to playing PC games is via computers. It has been more than 60+ years since the release of the first-ever title, Tennis for Two. Since then, developers have been on the run to create better titles that can be called the best PC games of all time. Thanks to William Higinbotham and his Tennis for Two, we can enjoy titles with captivating stories and excellent gameplay.

Since there are so many games to choose from, it is evident that fans find picking great ones challenging. That is why we will take graphics, legacy, influence, sales, playbase, and gameplay experience as a basis and get into the list of best PC games.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's point of view.

Some of the best PC games of all time are Baldur's Gate 3, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Fallout

1) Pac-Man

Pac-Man is a historical title. It should be respected as one of the best PC games. (Image via Namco)

We are going back to the 1980s to discover how Pac-Man gained massive popularity. The franchise was believed to be making $8.1 million per week after the game's launch. Although a long time has passed, and we are in a new world, players of this era are still enjoying it. It is very easy to play; you only need to avoid four different-colored ghosts and gobble up as many dots as you can in the maze.

Despite lacking intriguing stories, proper graphics, and various game elements, Pac-Man is easily among the older generations' best PC games. Who knows what some of today’s games would look like if it weren't for Pac-Man? We should appreciate this title because it is one of the best of the 80s and established a foundation for future maze games.

2) Fallout

Fallout falls under the list of the best PC games (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

When reviewing the best PC games of the 1990s, so many video titles come to mind. Installments like Final Fantasy 3, Star Wars: Dark Forces, and Diablo deserve praise; however, Fallout is definitely on top of the rest. These franchises are still releasing newer installments. Bethesda Softworks, the developer of Fallout, is also not falling behind, as we will soon receive a next-gen upgrade for Fallout 4.

In Fallout, your main objective is to recover a water chip from the Wasteland, which can be used to solve the problem of the Vault’s water supply system. The environment is hostile, and mutants will prevent you from accomplishing the mission. Fallout offers different kinds of missions that you must complete to make progress. However, the overworld shows no mercy and quickly becomes hostile, questioning survivability.

3) Diablo 2

Why is Diablo 2 called one of the best PC games? (Blizzard Entertainment)

After the success of Diablo 1, developer Blizzard North launched its second installment, Diablo 2, to enthusiasts in the early 2000s. During the same era, developers like Bioware and Valve were releasing Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn and Counter-Strike (CS), respectively. What’s fascinating about Diablo 2, among all of the titles of the 2000s, is that it offers replayability, great voice acting, and enjoyable gameplay.

This title set the foundation for its newer releases. The story progression in this game is truly astonishing. You find yourself in a rotten place where you hear stories of destruction occurring worldwide. Once you pass through the Rogue Encampment, you become curious to determine the leading cause of all evil.

Diablo 2 is really entertaining, and if you are a fan of Hack and Slash and strategic video games, you should try it in 2024.

4) Grand Theft Auto 5

Official artwork of the Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

With the announcement of the Grand Theft Auto 6 release for 2025, GTA fans patiently await the arrival of this new installation. Meanwhile, many players worldwide are playing Grand Theft Auto 5. It has become one of the best PC games for multiple reasons. The first one is that GTA 5’s overworld is similar to Earth. This title is very familiar to fans, from the environment to the culture and characters.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is an open-world action-adventure PC game. You can choose to play three main protagonists. They are dangerous, and their missions and reckless activities can wreak havoc on the world. The first one is Michael, a former robber from the East Coast. The second one is Trevor, Michael’s best crime buddy. And Franklin, a gangster.

Honestly, it's hard to get bored of Grand Theft Auto 5. There are a variety of mods available for this game - note modding alters your game file - that you can use to enjoy the game however you want to in its vast world.

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Image via Playstation)

Let’s talk about Rockstar Games' second-best title, besides GTA Installments, which is the best PC game ever. Is it not the sequel to RDR1, Red Dead Redemption 2? That is pretty apparent, and hundreds of explanations support this argument. As of this writing, the total number of RDR2 sales is 61 million copies. It has outstanding character development, an intriguing storyline, a fascinating open world, great visuals, and much more.

Once you assume the role of the protagonist, Arthur Morgan, the deadliest member of the Van der Linde gang, you are challenged with various moral questions. As a big criminal group member, you have to set out on an adventure to carry out gang activities. The more you explore, the more you can observe fantastic gameplay, with various twists awaiting en route.

Really, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the great PC games of the modern era.

6) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is also one of the best PC games (Image via Bethesda Games Studios )

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the best game compared to all its predecessors. As of 2024, the company sold 62 million copies, so you can imagine how popular this title is. ESV: Skyrim is the best in terms of its gigantic open-world settings, unique quests, and incredible progression system. Moreover, the game is built by infusing different genres into one. This means there is a wide variety of things that you can do in the game.

In it, you start your main quest and unfold what the storyline offers. As you complete more, you can pick multiple side quests. Those who complete them can learn more about the world since some side missions are pivotal to understanding the world more accurately. Moreover, you can observe buildings, sounds, animals, foes, and dungeons.

Playing the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on personal computers feels incredible. It is truly one of the best PC games of all time.

7) Baldur’s Gate 3

Many believe the Baldur’s Gate 3 is the best PC game (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the best role-playing PC games of the new generation. Although it has not been more than a year since the BG3 release, the title has already gained recognition as the best. It is based on the Dungeon and Dragons theme, and its role-playing elements make the experience more enjoyable. You can create your squad and explore the open settings and settlements.

Due to its graphics and performance, playing the PC version of Baldur’s Gate 3 feels more comfortable and fun. What can you not do in this game? You can do anything, like talk to animals or even the dead, turn characters against others through manipulation techniques, or shove people off cliffs. You can do ethical or unethical things, but there are consequences to your actions in BG3.

8) Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal is a special PC game (Image via P-Studio)

Persona 5 Royal won the The Game Award for Best Role Playing Game in 2017. This is because the game has one of the best visual presentations, storyline, music, graphics, and gameplay. On PC, you can feel how smooth and engaging P5R is. Millions of fans have purchased it, and even today, they enjoy it.

No entries were as successful as the Persona 5 Royal for the Megami Tensei franchise, and it helped sell millions of copies. In it, you are in a high school where you are tasked with exposing the ugly side of corrupt adults. For that, you take on missions, form social connections, and operate with a vigilante group. As you think the storyline is about to conclude, you will be chased after for your involvement in a conspiracy.

9) Elden Ring

Elden Ring! What a PC game. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Elden Ring is playable on Play Station 5, Play Station 4, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The immersive game has grand narratives, animation, story, and visuals. Despite being a recently launched title, it feels like one has been playing it for ages. Its story progression is fantastic, its open world is enthralling, and its combat system is unique, allowing a variety of playstyles.

The game that sold over 23 million copies has many more presents for fans. As you unravel the story, you find that the Lands Between is in a chaotic condition. There was a ring, a magical object that had changed the Lands Between, but since it was shattered by Queen Marika the Eternal, your role is to repair the ring. You can make progress towards this objective by completing tasks.

Elden Ring is really one of the best PC games and deserves praise.

10) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Witcher from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Image via CD Projekt)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be the last game to close the list of the best PC games ever. The title is playable on different platforms, and users can select their preferred options to play The Witcher 3. One of the reasons to address Wild Hunt as an outstanding title is that it received the Game of the Year award. Not only that, it also earned various other accolades and was nominated several times.

It is a different experience when you are playing the game, and it feels like you are watching a movie. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt doesn't feel outdated by any means, even though it was released years ago. There are DLCs like Blood and Wine for the Wild Hunt that can help you explore more of the world.

