5 school-based games to play while waiting for Hogwarts Legacy

In 2022, Hogwarts Legacy is expected to provide one of the most comprehensive gaming experiences. Following the release of the State of Play gameplay clip, fans are drooling at the prospect of seeing what Hogwarts Legacy has in store.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in Holiday 2022.

Some fans speculate if this will be an adaptation of J.K. Rowling's original novels, given how brilliantly the Wizarding World and Hogwarts are portrayed in Hogwarts Legacy. However, the creators have stated that Hogwarts Legacy would have an original plot with certain aspects from the Harry Potter universe.

The prospect of freely wandering the school's corridors, attending lessons, and socializing with classmates in Avalanche Software's forthcoming Hogwarts Legacy has captivated the game industry's interest, putting enormous pressure on the developer. While waiting for Hogwarts Legacy, players may enjoy various other amazing games all over school grounds.

5) Life is Strange

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: Android, iOS, Google Stadia, Linux, Microsoft Windows, OS X, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Life is Strange is a narrative-driven game that is a contemporary take on the visual adventures that popularized PC gaming in the 1980s and 1990s. The game was split into five episodes, each published periodically during 2015.

Max Caulfied, in Life, is Strange, discovers she has such power after foreseeing a storm that wrecks her community. Players take control of Max and interact with her surroundings, solving puzzles and unlocking new conversation options.

In the imaginary environment of Arcadia Bay, players can visit numerous locales and chat with non-playable individuals. While branching choices are employed for communication, dialogue exchanges can be rewound. When an event is reset, the previously given information can be used again in the future.

4) Detention

Publishers: Red Candle Games, Coconut Island Games, Playism

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, Macintosh operating systems

Detention is a survival horror role-playing game set in Taiwan in the 1960s, developed by Red Candle Games. The game starts with Wei's point of view and soon switches to Ray's, with the school evolving into a nightmare version of itself, inhabited by malevolent monsters known as "lingered."

Players must solve riddles to progressively unveil the school's mysteries and learn more about Ray and Wei. Religious aspects based on Taiwanese culture and mythology are also included in the game.

3) Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Publishers: LucasArts, Activision

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Mac OS X

In 2003, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy was published, taking a page from the wizarding world by transporting players to a fictional school.

Although Jedi Academy is best known for its lightsaber action, the game is also famous for its captivating plot. It uses the academy to give the player a natural sensation of advancing through the Jedi ranks while simultaneously providing fresh insight into the Star Wars world.

The game's shooter elements are typical, with a range of projectiles, energy weapons, and other explosives. Health and shield meters are refilled individually for each player.

The player character in both single-player and multiplayer is a Force-user with a range of Force powers in addition to their lightsaber. Push, Pull, Jump, Heal, Lightning, and Star Wars powers are among the available talents.

2) Persona 5

Publishers: Atlus, Atlus USA, Deep Silver, Sega (Royal)

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3

The Persona series follows a group of students who can conjure "personas" and utilize them to combat an evil force in each game. The newest game in the series follows a transfer student as he and a gang of other students develop the ability to summon personalities and form Phantom Thieves.

Persona 5 is a role-playing video game in which the player assumes the position of Joker, a male high school student who spends a single year in school in modern-day Tokyo. Like a social simulation game, the game is managed by a day-night cycle and weather systems that impact overall behavior.

1) Bully

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Platforms: Android, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, iOS, Wii

The game has a cast of fascinating and unforgettable characters, both in the game's scenes and walking around wreaking havoc in the game. The game’s concept is very amazing. Jimmy seeks to acquire control of all the cliques under the supervision of a senior named Gary to make Bullworth a more peaceful environment for the kids.

The majority of the game occurs in Bullworth Academy, with players completing objectives to help Jimmy advance up the school's ranks. One of Bully's finest aspects is the versatility in its gameplay. There are a variety of gameplay modes and objectives available in the main missions, but there are also several classes to finish, such as Art, English, and Gym, as well as side diversions like Go-Karting.

