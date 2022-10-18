5 Secret achievements to get from Sumeru Commissions in Genshin Impact

Collecting secret achievements is one type of gameplay that Genshin Impact players often do when they have too much free time. And with the addition of Sumeru and the desert area, players have a lot to catch up on as some of the new hidden achievements are locked behind Sumeru commissions.

Getting these achievements is extremely hard, and only a few lucky Travelers manage to obtain them because they are locked behind several daily quests. This article will include five hidden achievements that can be achieved from the Sumeru commissions.

Genshin Impact: 5 Hidden Achievements Locked Behind Sumeru Daily Commissions

1) One Step Too Far

A Sumeru commission called 'Run, Hilmi, Run!' will be available in the desert area where Genshin Impact players need to race against a little boy. Most Travelers would think that being the winner is the best method to complete the daily commission, but there is a hidden achievement of One Step Too Far if they lose to Hilmi in the race.

2) Doctor's Handwriting

The second hidden achievement is also in the desert area, which was released in version 3.1. The daily commission, Good Medicine Is Hard to Come By, requires gamers to help Maruf make out the doctor's prescription correctly.

There are three different versions of this commission, each with different answers. Genshin Impact players can refer to the list below for the correct instructions:

1. Patient with a headache:

Mint

Brew on a high flame throughout

Until the ingredient float

2. Patients with a stomach ache:

Redcrest

Brew on a low flame throughout

Until the ingredients turn mushy

3. Patients that don't see very well:

Starshroom

A high flame first, and then a low flame.

Until the soup deepens in color.

Travelers will get the Doctor's Handwriting achievement if they get any of the versions and answer it correctly.

3) What's the Matter?

This hidden achievement is in the category Wonders of the World, and players must complete the daily commissions of 'Eat and Learn' three times. What's the Matter? is a hard achievement because not only do they need to stumble upon this specific NPC three times, but those three encounters must feature different dishes: Minty Bean Soup, Panipuri, and Shawarma Wrap.

4) The Sky is Vast; The Earth...

Another hidden achievement that can only be gained after completing three versions of one daily commission is The Sky is Vast; The Earth... Following the order of the versions, Genshin Impact players need to fight enemies, set up beacons in certain locations, and retrieve the beacons in the last version.

5) Up by the Roots

The fifth hidden achievement is from the daily commission When Flowers Bloom, where Travelers need to follow after the fleeing Whopperflower and defeat it. The task itself is easy, but they need a lot of luck to even get this daily commission.

Most daily commissions that give out secret achievements are from NPCs in Sumeru. These commissions are harder to get compared to the basic tasks where Genshin Impact players need to defeat enemies or protect leylines.

