5 streamers who accidentally revealed their income on live stream

It is no secret that streamers and content creators who broadcast their livestreams on platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook can earn a significant income through a variety of means. Subscriptions and donations happen to be two of their primary sources of revenue, with the former allowing viewers to pay a monthly fee and the latter letting them donate money in the form of text-to-speech messages, bits, and cheers.

Streamers can also earn revenue through sponsorships and brand deals, but this is applicable only to streamers with a large and engaged audience that holds value for a company or brand.

Due to the volatility in streamer income, no one can be certain about the monetary earnings of their favorites. However, sometimes the cat leaps out of the proverbial bag. Over the past few years, multiple streamers have revealed their income by accident.

Mortal and 4 other streamers who accidentally leaked their earnings

1) Valkyrae

Before social media had a collective meltdown over the Twitch data leak in 2021, Rachell "Valkyrae" accidentally leaked her revenue from YouTube during one of her livestreams in December 2020. She never intended to reveal her earnings but had a lapse in judgment.

While having a conversation with her viewers about YouTube analytics, Valkyrae accidentally clicked on the Analytics page of her self-titled YouTube channel, which displayed her income data over the past month on her screen for viewers to see. It remains the biggest self-leak of this sort to date.

2) Mortal

Arguably a cult figure in the Indian PUBG and BGMI community, Naman "Mortal" rose to fame thanks to his calm demeanor and in-depth mechanical knowledge of the battle royale he plays. Similar to Valkyrae's leak, Mortal inadvertently leaked his earnings from the past month on stream when trying to show his viewers a live subscriber count in the summer of 2021.

The YouTube analytics page showed that the young Indian gaming phenom had earned an impressive ₹6,19,430.89 in a 28-day period between May-June 2021.

3) Atrioc

Before the deep fake debacle brought American YouTuber and streamer Brandon “Atrioc” into the throes of criticism, he was a fan-favorite. The 31-year-old made waves in July 2021 after he accidentally leaked his YouTube revenue while on stream.

The incident in question occurred when Atrioc decided to investigate the statistics of a video he had just uploaded to his YouTube channel. He shared his thoughts about how the video had underperformed in the first two minutes of going live and then decided to quickly go over his subscriber count.

However, while Brandon was reading out the necessary figures from his YouTube Studio Dashboard, he noticed he had effectively leaked his revenue over the past 28 days, a figure which came up to $18,728.57.

4) Summit1g

Arguably, the earliest income-related leak on Twitch that is still remembered occurred way back in December 2016. Jaryd "Summit1g", a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro and one of the most popular American FPS streamers, accidentally leaked explicit details about his donations to viewers.

On that fateful winter day, the then-28-year-old streamer opened the Donations tab on his Streamlabs, which revealed that Summit1g had earned roughly over $208,000 from his 31,003 donations alone. However, unlike the others on this list, Jaryd remained unphased by the leak and continued to play CS:GO as though he didn't just leak sensitive financial data to thousands of people.

5) Pokelawls

Twitch Clips @ClippedTwitch Poke accidentally leaks his twitch bounty list Poke accidentally leaks his twitch bounty list https://t.co/MJq4942wak

During his livestream on December 12, 2021, American streamer and YouTuber Georgie "Pokelawls" found himself in a rather comprising position after he accidentally leaked his Twitch bounty list.

Twitch's bounty board is a unique mechanic that allows streamers to "browse and accept paid sponsorship opportunities (AKA bounties) directly from their Twitch dashboard."

While looking at available sponsorships at the time, Poke accidentally revealed that he had multiple offers on hand, ranging from playing Genshin Impact for an hour for a bounty of $7,365 to getting paid $992 for watching a minute-long movie.

