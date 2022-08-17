5 streamers who had cameos in movies, music videos, and games

Over the past few years, Twitch and YouTube streamers have reached new heights in popularity. Many lead a life of glamor and bling with flashy cars and expensive houses.

With their booming fame, many have played minor roles in pop culture media, such as movies, TV shows, and music videos.

Many production companies and houses know that considering the burgeoning fame of these stars, their inclusion can often translate to more clicks and views from the audience.

Some celebrities themselves engage in streaming with content creators to create more hype around their movies and songs.

Five streamers who have appeared in mainstream media

1) Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" is presently the most followed female streamer on Twitch and arguably the biggest gamer girl on the planet. Hence, it is fitting that she appears in at least one major mainstream media outlet.

Her short cameo in Ryan Reynolds' 2021 action-comedy, Free Guy, came as a surprise to many. She was not the only content creator who made brief cameos in the film.

Fellow gamers and content creators Tyler "Ninja," Sean "JackScepticEye," and Daniel "danTDM" were also part of the group of content creators who were seen in the flick.

2) Valkyrae

American streamer Rachell "Valkyrae's" inclusion in Bella Poarch's debut single, Build a B*tch, had blown away the internet community. The song has received worldwide recognition and has garnered over 413 million views on the latter's official YouTube channel.

Valkyrae also made a second cameo in Poarch's latest and third single, which is also a sequel to her first song, Dolls. The track has been shared endlessly over the past few weeks.

In addition to Valkyrae, the song also features other streamers and content creators.

3) Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband is among the most elusive figures on the internet. He's also a focal point of millions of curious questions due to his highly concealed identity and face.

Interestingly, in March 2021, Corpse lent his vocals to Machine Gun Kelly's single DayWalker.

The song was also Corpse's first entry on Billboard's Hot 100. It is described as a fusion of "techno-punk" and "trap metal."

Although Corpse never appeared on-screen, fellow streamer Valkyrae was among the artists who could be seen in the music video.

4) Ludwig

Ludwig is the fourth streamer on the list owing to his minor roles in two of Bella Poarch's singles, Inferno (2021) and Dolls (2022). In the former, the online star has a cameo role as a bell boy, while in the latter, he was seen as an employee of a store trying to observe the dolls in the glass compartments.

He is presently a full-time YouTuber after leaving Twitch. Ludwig has amassed over three million subscribers on YouTube and livestreams reasonably regularly.

5) Ninja

Tyler "Ninja" is arguably the world's biggest and most famous internet personality. With over 18 million followers on Twitch, he is the most followed streamer on the platform.

The internet personality has done streams with big celebrities such as Travis Scott and Drake. He has also made multiple cameos in different films and TV shows.

For starters, Ninja has appeared on Duncanville, and the reality TV show, The Masked Singer. He has also made cameos in films such as Free Guy and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

