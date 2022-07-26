"You should do like a country song" - Post Malone offers song suggestion to Corpse Husband during charity stream

Austin "Post Malone" shared a comical moment on his Twitch stream when he comically suggested that streamer Corpse Husband make a country song. The American musician was part of a 4-day charity stream called "Gaming For Love."

The streams were held on July 19, 20, 22, and 24. On the last day of the stream, which went on for over nine hours, Post Malone partnered up with fellow streamers Corpse Husband and Faide.

Corpse is most notable for his unusually deep and low-pitched voice. The idea of making country music, which requires a high-pitched voice, appeared rather funny to the group. Austin exclaimed:

"You should do like a country song"

Corpse Husband invents a new name for his music, making Post Malone laugh

Post Malone, who has already won numerous awards for his music, is considered among the most famous pop stars of the generation. In comparison, Corpse Husband is not the biggest proponent of music. He has made songs before, albeit not in the genre Post Malone suggested. His voice was also featured in Machine Gun Kelly's song, Daywalker.

(Timestamp: 26:55)

While streaming Apex Legends with Corpse and Faide, the 27-year-old musician subtly commented on how Corpse would be a good country musician. Knowing that country music as a genre is polar opposite to Corpse's somber personality, the singer said:

"Coprse you got a lot of love in the chat over here"

He then proceeded to suggest:

"I've been trying to tell Corpse he should do like a country song"

Corpse hilariously responded by saying that his chat had been suggesting a stage name. He added:

"Yeah, they've been saying that...Crops"

The ludicrous suggestion cracked up the musician as he laughed at the creative name. He replied:

"No this is perfect..."

The group managed to raise over $50K for the charity by the end of the stream.

Fans react to the idea of Corpse making country music

Fans quickly caught hold of the comical stage name of Corpse. Because he is often viewed with an aura of mystery around his personality, the thought of the YouTuber trying his hand at country songs was farcical. Here are some of the comments that were shared under the YouTube clip:

Fans react to the hilarious stage name (Image via The Corpse Squad YouTube)

Despite not being active on Twitch, Corpse has over a million followers on the platform. He is primarily active on YouTube and although he has not uploaded in many months, he has over 7.6 million subscribers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far