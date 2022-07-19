Post Malone’s incredible Apex Legends gameplay leaves fans in awe

Austin "Post Malone" recently showed off his incredible skills in Apex Legends in the latest stream uploaded to his Twitch account. Although the American crooner is not a regular on Twitch, he streams occasionally to connect with fans.

In a stream uploaded earlier today, the rapper hopped on to Apex Legends with a couple of streamers. He showed off his incredible agile movement and shooting abilities in the game by making back-to-back kills.

Post Malone is among the few celebrity musicians that have tried streaming. Among others are Mike Shinoda, Justin Bieber, and Snoop Dog.

Post Malone is surprisingly good skills at Apex Legends

Given that there was no prior information about his gaming skills, Post Malone was outstanding in the game. Primarily a musician, Malone is best known to the world for delivering platinum music hits. Although this is not his first stream on Twitch, the 27-year-old unexpectedly appeared online with fellow streamers Aceu and therealslump.

The trio hopped into the FPS battle royale game. Post Malone, who played under the username Archduke Pierre Bubblebath, demonstrated his shooting skills in the game after making clutch gameplay, saving his teammates.

The rapper jumped into the combat area 1:15:00 into the stream and promptly took out one player with his AR. He then quickly eliminated another player before blowing some damage to the third opponent, who was eventually finished off by one of his teammates.

After making clutch gameplay, the New York-born rapper went on to exclaim:

"Let's go!...good sh** guys, good sh**!

Even his teammates were impressed, as one had already been knocked out in the ensuing battle. The trio eventually went on to win the entire match after he got the final kill.

Fans laud Post Malone's skills

Most were naturally surprised at the high level of skill that the musician possessed while streaming. The clip was shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where viewers left comments on the astonishing gameplay. Here are some of the comments that were made under the Reddit post:

This user pointed out the noticeable improvements made by Austin:

This was the first of four charity streams that the rapper intended to try. The next charity stream, called "Gaming For Love," will take place on Malone's Twitch on July 20, 22, and 24, with each stream beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT and lasting for several hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far