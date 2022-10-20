5 streamers who experienced paranormal activity on livestream

Streaming is an unpredictable profession, as streamers do not have the luxury of editing their content before publishing. Sometimes these streamers have inadvertently caught paranormal activities on air.

Even though most people stream from their rooms, controlling every facet of what might happen on the stream is impossible. For those inclined to believe in the paranormal, the Halloween season is the perfect time to revisit some of these appearances.

These streamers captured an unexplainable phenomenon

1) Thor Hughes

Streamer startled by the figurine falling on his desk (Image via Thor Hughes)

Thor Hughes was utterly shocked by the bizarre phenomenon while wrapping up his stream. As he was on the way to sign off, a doll by his namesake Thor abruptly fell from its place on the shelf. The incident shocked the content creator. He was stunned into silence for a while.

While it is one of the milder events on this list, the streamer was affected by the sudden paranormal movement in his background.

2) Conman167

Conman167's stream caught a peculiar wispy smokey apparition in his room while talking about WWE. The occurrence had no place in the casual atmosphere, with the lighthearted conversation happening on stream when a white cloud floated past the streamer, immediately grabbing his attention.

The confused streamer briefly tried to follow it, but the light vanished within seconds, leaving Conman167 visibly confused.

3) SirGaryTube

This infamous paranormal clip dates back to 2016. While streaming a Pokemon game, SirGaryTube's face cam picked up the bizarre incident. The door to his room appeared to creak open and shut itself without human intervention. According to the YouTuber, no one was in the house that night, and the video description notes that his roommate had not returned from the laundry.

While trying to investigate the source of the door opening, SirGaryTube walks away from the keyboard to check the house, which is when the door does the creepy thing again, much to the viewers' excitement.

4) RipRobbie

The clip from Ripped Robby's stream dates back to 2016 when some eerie stuff happened to his streaming setup while he was streaming. While talking to his friend over the internet, Robby was in the middle of setting up his modded Xbox 360 when clear tapping sounds could be heard coming from the sides. As the streamer looks around to find the source, he announces:

"I swear to god my house is haunted."

He was spooked as the sound of a donation made him scream in surprise. But that is not where the story ends. Viewers trying to indulge in some October scarefest can see how Ripped Robby's tripod suddenly collapses without human intervention, messing with his streaming setup.

5) Rubzy

Perhaps the most famous paranormal sighting on stream was that of Rubzy's back in 2020. The legendary clip has been shared ever since and is a staple in the discussions about ghostly sightings on stream. The story follows that the streamer had gone to a friend's place to stream for some reason and, while playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, experienced several unexplainable occurrences.

First, a door behind Rubzy shut loudly without human contact. As the creator turned around, the lights in the hallway adjacent to the door started to flicker. When he got up and turned the light off, somehow, the lights turned back on themselves, followed by perhaps the most creepy thing. The box on the table behind him started to move on its own and appeared to be flung to the floor. Later, a chair dragged away on its own.

