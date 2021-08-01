5 streamers that stand out from the crowd thanks to their unique style

Streamers have one of the biggest fanbases in the world right now. However, it is also true that there are innumerable streamers in the community due to the popularity of this profession. Therefore, streamers must have something unique about them to stay relevant and identifiable amidst the crowd.

Starting from unique portrayals of their physical appearance to peculiar things they do on stream, some streamers steal the limelight with their unique styles. Here are the top 5 streamers who stand out from the crowd due to their unique signature styles.

Top streamers with signature styles

5) Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch is one of the leading streamers in the world right now. TikToker turned YouTube star Bella Poarch is famous for her hit song "Build A B***h" featuring stars like Valkyrae, Mia Khalifa and others.

Apart from her career in streaming and singing, another thing Bella is famous for is her signature "Bella" make-up look. The look consists of prominently highlighted cheeks, rosy cheeks and big lashes. After her TikTok lip syncing video of "M to the B" went viral, many fans tried to imitate her signature Bella look. Thankfully for them, Bella Poarch is not secretive about her make-up routine and dropped it in a video with Vogue.

4) Amouranth

Amouranth is among the most attractive streamers in the community right now, and she has a huge army of fans due to her Hot-Tub streams and ASMR streams. Her signature style of fiery red hair and doe-like eyes have won the hearts of many people and have earned her some very loyal fans.

Twitch streamer Amouranth (Image via EarlyGame)

Amouranth is also one of the most controversial streamers, having received four bans from the Amazon-owned streaming platform, Twitch.

3) Ninja

To earn the tag of the most famous Twitch streamer, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins must have done something right. Apart from his insane gaming skills, Ninja is also popular for his signature blue hair. In fact, his blue hair became such a significant style statement for him that his Fortnite Icon Series skin also sports blue hair.

Internet's favorite blue-haired boy, Ninja (Image via ESPN)

Unfortunately, Ninja seems to have moved past his blue hair, sporting multiple different hair colors ever since, including, red and green.

2) Corpse Husband

The iconic Corpse Husband needs no introduction. He is famous for his sensational horror storytelling and gameplay with Disguised Toast and Valkyrae. Ironically, one of the main reasons behind his popularity lies in his anonymosity. His iconic deep voice and mysterious face makes him one of the most intriguing streamers for people all over the world.

Streamer and musician, Corpse Husband (Image via The Loadout)

Corpse Husband has now ventured into the world of music and has released hit songs like DAYWALKER! and E-Girls Are Ruining My Life.

1) Dellor

Dellor was iconic for keyboard smashing. He used cheap and flimsy keyboards which he smashed as an expression of rage whenever he was defeated in a game.

Iconic streamer Dellor (Image via Blasting News)

However, it was very unfortunate the very thing that was his signature style got him banned from Twitch, with self-harm stated as a reason.

Edited by Gautham Balaji