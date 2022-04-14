5 streamers who did things on live stream that they later regretted

Streamers have to be extremely careful about what they do when they are live. The mostly unfiltered and unscripted nature of the medium often results in embarrassing or regrettable moments.

Nobody is perfect, and everybody makes mistakes. However, not everybody has those mistakes broadcast as they're happening for thousands of viewers to see.

In this list, we'll look at five moments that these content creators wish they could take back.

Streamers who lost their inhibitions on live stream and faced repurcussions

1) Destiny uses offensive language, receives ban

Destiny is no stranger to controversy, as he was recently banned indefinitely from Twitch. In addition to his League of Legends and Hearthstone gameplay, Destiny is also known for stirring up drama on the platform, frequently indulging in political debates.

On numerous occasions, he has received bans from Twitch for violating community guidelines against discriminatory language based on race and s*xual orientation. He once received a 30-day ban, which he later acknowledged was likely due to his use of a homophobic slur.

2) xQc goes on homophobic rant, is suspended from team

Although he has attracted a large audience in recent years, longtime fans of xQc remember him as a professional player on Overwatch League's Dallas Fuel. After a loss, the former player went on a h*m*phobic rant on stream. which resulted in him receiving a four-game suspension and a fine.

The rant was made worse by the fact that the player who drew his ire was openly g*y. While this type of behavior has come to be expected of xQc, it doesn't excuse his actions.

3) Tyler1's long journey to becoming "reformed"

Tyler1 is one of the biggest names in League of Legends. He made headlines earlier this year for being the first player on the North American server to reach Challenger, the highest rank in the game, in all five roles. He frequently partners with Riot Games in an official capacity, but his relationship with the company has been tumultuous.

Tyler1 once had a reputation for being the most toxic player in League of Legends. He would constantly flame his teammates on stream, intentionally throw games, and use offensive language. This behavior eventually led to an indefinite ban from the game, extending to any alternate accounts that could be tied to him.

Today, there are no bans on Tyler1, and his reputation is better than ever before. However, it has been a long road for the streamer to get where he is today.

4) Pokimane apologizes for using the N-word

Early on in her streaming career, Pokimane found herself in hot water over a clip where it sounded like she used the N-word during a game of League of Legends. However, it is debatable whether she used the slur in question. Listening to the clip, it sounded like she might have said Anivia, who was the in-game champion.

Regardless, Poki apologized for what she said in the clip, perhaps deciding that it wasn't a battle worth fighting. The clip has resurfaced numerous times, and it is likely that the streamer regrets the moment.

5) Ninja says he won't stream with women

The initial Fortnite boom on Twitch brought Ninja to the fore of gaming. The streamer has become one of the biggest names on the internet, frequently partnering with celebrities and making appearances in media.

While on stream, he once addressed why he never seemed to partner with female streamers. The reasoning he gave was that he didn't want viewers to create controversy by "shipping" him with female content creators or creating rumors, as well as out of respect for his wife.

Many female streamers took offense with his take. While Ninja still stands by his original stance, he likely regrets the way he worded his statement.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

