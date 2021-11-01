5 strikers (ST, CF) with the best finishing stat in FIFA 22

The first thing that every FIFA gamer needs for their team is a good striker. Whether it's in Career Mode or Ultimate Team, the requirements are still the same. While speed and skills are something to look for in a striker, it won't make a difference if their finishing is poor.

Hence, it can be said that one of the essential attributes for an attacker in FIFA 22 is Finishing. A player with a high Finishing stat has better chances of scoring when an opportunity arises. Here are some of the best attackers in the game with the highest Finishing stat.

FIFA 22: 5 strikers (ST, CF) that have the highest finishing attribute in the game

5) Kylian Mbappe - 93

The young prodigy might soon become the best in the world (Images via Getty)

In addition to being the third-best player in FIFA 22, Kylian Mbappe is also the third-best finisher. He shares his Finishing rating of 93 with Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez. It is no secret that Mbappe is one of the most promising players of the current age, and he is aptly rated in the game.

4) Erling Haaland - 94

The 21-year-old is an emerging prodigy (Images via Getty)

Haaland is another emerging star from Norway who shows excellent potential. This has been showcased in FIFA 22 as well with his impressive stats in the game. His Finishing skill is complemented with a high overall Shooting attribute of 91.

3) Harry Kane - 94

Harry Kane has had a slow start in Tottenham for the current season (Images via Getty)

The 28-year-old English striker is well-known among football fans around the world. He is frequently considered one of the best finishers, which is also reflected by his stats in FIFA 22.

2) Robert Lewandowski - 95

Lewandowski has been the driving force behind Bayern (Images via Getty)

Lewandowski has been rated as the second-best player in FIFA 22, entirely justified by his performance in the last season. He is also one of the best finishers in the game, with an impressive Finishing stat of 95.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo - 95

Ronaldo shares his Finishing stat with Lewandowski (Images via Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo is often considered one of the greatest players in football history. Although his OVR in FIFA 22 turned out to be lower than what most football fans expected, he has retained his position as the best finisher in the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar