5 strongest Miles Morales abilities in Spider-Man 2, ranked

Fans of the iconic webslinger are in for a treat as they get not only one but two playable heroes in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The newest installment of Insomniac Games' popular series finally launched on October 20, and it's exclusively available on the PS5. The title boasts fresh content and features including a new, comprehensive skill system.

Each protagonist in Spider-Man 2 has its own set of skills and abilities. As you level up, you can allocate points to each character's skill trees, including a shared tree. For those looking to focus on using Miles Morales, here are some of his best abilities.

Ranking Miles Morales' best abilities in Spider-Man 2

5) Venom Clouds

Venom Clouds in Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Effect: Venom Abilities give off a Venom Cloud that can heal you, recharge your abilities, and even stun enemies. The evolved variant detonates and knocks enemies down.

Venom Clouds are some of the most loaded and complex abilities in the game. Whenever you use Venom Abilities, they leave behind clouds that you can collect, which can be used in various ways. It's an effective offensive attack with the ability to stun and damage enemies. It's also a great utility skill that allows you to rapidly gain access to your skills.

4) Venom Jump

Venom Jump in Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Effect: Lift enemies into the air and apply Venom Stun to them.

Venom Jump is one of the coolest skills in the game. With it, Miles leaps into the air with a surge of Venom Energy while pulling enemies towards him. Once you have lifted your enemies up, you can easily execute an air combo, and they also get stunned on top of that. It's a great skill choice for tackling hordes of enemies.

3) Venom Smash: Jolt

Venom Smash Jolt (Image via Insomniac Games)

Effect: Launch enemies into the air while using Venom Smash.

Venom Smash is a powerful ability on its own. By smashing the ground with a Venom-powered punch, you apply Venom Stun to your enemies. The upgraded version allows you to launch your enemies in the air, making it more deadly to your enemies.

It's a skill that is particularly useful when you are surrounded by enemies. It isn't as effective in single-target boss fights, though.

2) Chain Lightning

Chain Lightning in Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Effect: Target an enemy with a bolt of lightning that chains two more enemies.

The actual skill we saw in trailers lived up to the hype when the game was released. Miles' Chain Lightning is every bit as cool, and it's one of the most reliable abilities in his arsenal. As the name suggests, it unleashes a bolt of lightning that affects its surrounding targets.

Although Chain Lighting doesn't stun enemies, it deals great damage that can easily finish them off. It's great for fighting against hordes of foes. If this doesn't execute your enemies immediately, you can pair it up with some other offensive attacks.

1) Thunder Burst

Thunder Burst in Spider-Man 2 (Image via Insomniac Games)

Effect: Instantly reach distant targets and land with a burst of Evolved Venom that knocks down a group of enemies.

Thunder Burst isn't an ability that you get access to at the start of the game, but the grind toward obtaining it is definitely worth it. While other skills are focused on dealing damage from a long range, this one is unique. Thunder Burst is a cool ability that allows you to instantly teleport to distant targets. Upon landing, the burst of Venom knocks your foes down.

The great thing about this skill is that it doesn't require a long cooldown. You can use it repeatedly in fights as your primary offensive ability.