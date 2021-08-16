5 things COD Mobile should change in future seasons

COD Mobile was launched in 2019, and since then, it has become one of the most downloaded mobile titles on the Android and iOS platforms. Since Call of Duty is more than a decade old as a franchise, Activision did not take much effort to steer COD Mobile into the popular territory.

Even though it is an excellent FPS experience on mobile devices, there are some flaws that the game can improve on. In hindsight, these imperfections might seem minor, but they affect those who play the game regularly and have been playing it since its launch.

COD Mobile devs should change these aspects

1) The 'luck' factor while purchasing skins

While it is a free-to-play title, COD Mobile has a host of brilliant paid skins. However, most of the good skins come either in lucky draws or crates. There is a luck factor that is employed, and players can never be sure of how much money a skin will cost them.

It would be nice if COD Mobile fixed the amount for Legendary and Mythic weapons and released them in bundles so that everyone pays the same price for the gun they desire. This only seems fair considering most of the community is young and gambling with money in video games is not the right approach.

2) Avoid overpowered metas

This has been a long-time complaint, and the devs have delivered a somewhat balanced meta this season. However, the Fennec and Bizon kill so fast in some situations that it is difficult to counter them with any other weapon.

It would be best if gamers had a chance to use a wide variety of weapons rather than sticking to a few.

3) Nerf melees permanently

Melee weapons require no skill, and players abuse them in ranked matches. The damage output from melee weapons needs to be nerfed so that users with other firearms stand a chance against the abusers.

Currently, a Search and Destroy match in the Legendary ranked lobby can be won with a Katana, something that doesn't sit right with many.

4) Reduce in-game animations

The Chosen One emote in the Spectral Crate in COD Mobile.

There are too many animations that players have to skip after every match, and the COD Mobile devs need to implement an idea to make the process faster.

Those who push rank are often irritated with the number of animations that take place after every match.

5) Free skins need a glamorous upgrade

Free-to-play players cannot complain about the vast load of skins they receive every season. However, most of the skins are pretty bland, and considering COD Mobile attaches a grindable objective to most of them, they sure do not seem worth it.

Upgrading the skins would make free-to-play gamers dedicate more time towards the grind.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

