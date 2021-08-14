COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 3GB RAM Android devices in August 2021?

Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) and Free Fire are two of the most famous battle royale games. Battle Royale matches on Free Fire are short and feature a maximum of 50 players. COD Mobile, on the other hand, allows 100 players to land in a battlefield and fight to be the last person standing.
While COD Mobile is widely appreciated for its realistic graphics, Free Fire has more animated visuals with a vibrant backdrop. This article compares these two games to decide which one is better for a 3 GB RAM Android device.
Which game is better for 3 GB RAM Android devices?
To ascertain which game runs better on 3 GB RAM devices, players need to look at the minimum system requirements of both the games.
COD Mobile
Operating System: Android 4.3 and above
File Size: 2.3 GB
RAM: 2 GB
Download it from here.
Free Fire
Operating System: Android 4.1 and above
File Size: 689 MB
RAM: 1 GB
Download it from here.
It can be clearly seen from the above that both the games are capable of running on a 3 GB RAM Android device. Free Fire can run on a very low-end device, whereas COD Mobile needs a medium-end device to run.
Since Free Fire has lower minimum requirements compared to COD Mobile, it is better to play Free Fire on a 3 GB RAM device. This ensures that players have good graphics with a smooth lag-free gaming experience.
Note: This article is for beginners reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.
