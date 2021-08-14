COD Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game is better for 3GB RAM Android devices in August 2021?

Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) and Free Fire are two of the most famous battle royale games. Battle Royale matches on Free Fire are short and feature a maximum of 50 players. COD Mobile, on the other hand, allows 100 players to land in a battlefield and fight to be the last person standing.

✈ Summon a storm of drones to assist you in battle!



New Scorestreak, Swarm is available to obtain at tier 14 of this season's Battle Pass in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/njjGSRNkFG — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) August 5, 2021

While COD Mobile is widely appreciated for its realistic graphics, Free Fire has more animated visuals with a vibrant backdrop. This article compares these two games to decide which one is better for a 3 GB RAM Android device.

Which game is better for 3 GB RAM Android devices?

To ascertain which game runs better on 3 GB RAM devices, players need to look at the minimum system requirements of both the games.

COD Mobile

COD Mobile requires medium range devices to run smoothly (Image via Activision Games Blog)

Operating System: Android 4.3 and above

File Size: 2.3 GB

RAM: 2 GB

Free Fire

Free Fire can run smoothly on low-end devices (Image via ff.garena)

Operating System: Android 4.1 and above

File Size: 689 MB

RAM: 1 GB

Maybe a 1v1 mode is not challenging enough for some of you guys, so we brought in another mode where you can play as a duo! 🐺



Double the players, double the fun! The Lone Wolf 2v2 mode will start soon!!!#FreeFire #FreeFireIndia #FreeFire4nniversary #Booyah pic.twitter.com/6nTUWKEVDr — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) August 10, 2021

It can be clearly seen from the above that both the games are capable of running on a 3 GB RAM Android device. Free Fire can run on a very low-end device, whereas COD Mobile needs a medium-end device to run.

Since Free Fire has lower minimum requirements compared to COD Mobile, it is better to play Free Fire on a 3 GB RAM device. This ensures that players have good graphics with a smooth lag-free gaming experience.

Note: This article is for beginners reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.

