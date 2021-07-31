5 best Android games like Free Fire under 1 GB with good graphics

l

The popularity of Free Fire is ever increasing. The survival-shooting game has two main modes that players can have fun playing: Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

The file size of Free Fire is only 716 MB. Players can take a look at these other games that have good graphics and are under 1 GB.

Note: The games mentioned in the list have file sizes below 1 GB. The total size taken up by the game might change once it is installed.

Best games like Free Fire under 1GB with good graphics for Android devices

These are five of the best games like Free Fire under 1 GB:

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, is the biggest competition of Free Fire. Both the games have exciting battle royale matches that players can enjoy.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is compatible with low-end devices and can only be enjoyed by Android mobile gamers. To download the game, players can click here.

Size: 721 MB

2) Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

This FPS shooter game is appreciated for its graphics and controls like Free Fire. The game has a sci-fi backdrop and players can shoot their enemies with ultra-modern weapons.

There are four different classes in Infinity Ops that players can belong to. These classes are Assault, Saboteur, Recruit and Tank.

Size: 440 MB

3) MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

From snipers to machine guns, this game has many weapons that players can choose from. There are missions that players can complete to level up in MaskGun.

The game offers many modes like Team Deathmatch, Rumble, MOD, etc. The title is available for free and players can click here to download the game.

Size: 123 MB

4) FOG – MOBA Battle Royale

This game is a combination of Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) and battle-royale with a dark-fantasy backdrop. Players can download it from here.

The characters in this title will surely remind players of the Free Fire characters with unique abilities. Magic and medieval weapons will help players finish their enemies.

Size: 103 MB

5) Overkill 3

Overkill 3 is also about survival and shooting like Free Fire. The main objective of players in this game is to safeguard a generator. Players have the liberty of customizing guns in this survival-shooter title. The game has good graphics and immersive sound effects.

Size: 420 MB

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop for Season 39 Elite Pass

Edited by Gautham Balaji