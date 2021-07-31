5 best free games like Garena Free Fire with similar graphics for 2 GB RAM devices 

Free Fire is an immensely famous battle royale game that has over a billion downloads. 50 players land on a battlefield and fight to become the last person/team standing.

Free Fire is compatible with 2 GB RAM Android devices. If players are searching for such alternatives, they can check the list given below.

Free games like Garena Free Fire for 2 GB RAM devices

These are five of the best games like Garena Free Fire with similar graphics for 2 GB RAM devices:

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

It has been over a month since the release of this battle royale game. Battlegrounds Mobile India has a rating of 4.4 stars and over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The game is compatible with low-end devices like Free Fire. As per the description on the Google Play Store:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.

2) Blood Rivals – Survival Battlegrounds FPS Shooter

This is another Battle Royale game that can run smoothly on low-end devices. The main objective of Blood Rivals is survival.

The game has a decent arsenal of weapons. From assault rifles to shotguns, the guns will surely remind players of the weapons offered by Free Fire.

3) MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

The wide range of characters offered by this game is similar to the ones offered by Free Fire. There are over 40 modern combat guns that players can choose from.

There are modes like Deathmatch, Rumble, etc. that mobile gamers can enjoy. Players can download the game for free by clicking here.

4) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

The gameplay of this game is very similar to Free Fire. However, it does not offer the wide range of characters that the Garena Classic does.

This battle royale game is suitable for beginners as it has easy controls. Mobile gamers can click here to download the game.

5) Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Players can pick up two primary weapons and a secondary weapon like they did in Free Fire. The map is strewn with various items that players would require to survive.

The game can also be enjoyed without an internet connection. Mobile gamers can click here to download Free survival: fire battlegrounds.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. Since there are many games available on the market, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to their preference.

