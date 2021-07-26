5 best games like Free Fire with better gameplay, graphics and game modes

With a vibrant backdrop and even more colorful characters, Free Fire is a massively famous battle royale mobile game. A total of 50 players land on a battlefield and fight to become the last person/team standing.

The graphics, game modes and gameplay of Free Fire is appreciated by many players worldwide. However, there are a few alternatives that trump Free Fire when the above features are taken into consideration.

Android games like Free Fire with better graphics and gameplay

These are five of the best games like Free Fire with better gameplay, graphics and game modes:

1) Battlegrounds Mobile India

The graphics of Battlegrounds Mobile India are much more realistic than Free Fire. The recently released battle royale title is yet to be released on the Apple Store app.

BGMI offers five battle royale maps that can be enjoyed by mobile gamers. Android users can download the game by clicking here.

2) Call of Duty®: Mobile - Season 5: In Deep Water

Call of Duty: Mobile is much more detailed than Free Fire. Its Multiplayer mode offers a wide variety of matches that players can enjoy.

Mobile gamers can also enjoy the exciting Battle Royale mode with their friends. The game also offers exciting in-game accessories that players can buy.

3. MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

This Indian-made game has many exciting game modes like Bomb Defusal, Team Deathmatch, Rumble and more. There are over 40 guns to choose from.

Like Free Fire, the game has a range of characters with abilities. It also has easy controls. Players can click here to download it.

4) Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

The 3D graphics and map modeling make this sci-fi multiplayer game a better choice than Free Fire. The game is compatible with low-end devices.

Aside from enjoying modes like Deathmatch, Hardcore and more, players can create their own custom game. Mobile gamers can click here to download the title.

5) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

One of the best features of this game is that it can be enjoyed offline. The story mode is divided into 12 chapters and filled with exciting solo missions.

The overall graphics and game mechanics of this title are better than that of Free Fire. The arsenal of weapons offered by Cover Fire is also worth appreciating.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

