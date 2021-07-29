How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop for Season 39 Elite Pass

Season 39 Elite Pass is right around the corner, and Free Fire diamonds are highly desirable. Diamonds are in-game currencies that can be used to purchase characters, skins, and other accessories that the battle royale title offers.

Players can upgrade their Season 39 Elite Pass from 1st August 2021 onwards

The Season 39 Free Fire Elite Pass will be released on August 1st, 2021. Like always, players will have the option to buy two types of passes – the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. Players can get the Elite Pass by spending 499 Free Fire diamonds and the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds.

Some of the leaked rewards offered by this upcoming Season 39 Elite Pass are:

Fiery Scarecrow Bundle

Lantern of Doom

Wildland Slasher

The Walker

Wicked Broomstick

Blazing Scarecrow Bundle

Wildland Walkers

Wildland Walker’s Jacket

Wildland Walker’s Vest

Black Crow

Wildland Walker’s T-Shirt

Scarecrow Land

Evolution Stone

Scarecrow Strikes

Walker's Fury Loot Box

Steps to follow for topping up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop

Players can go to Codashop for topping up Free Fire diamonds (Image via Codashop)

Players need to follow the steps given below if they want to buy Free Fire diamonds from Codashop successfully:

1) First, players will have to visit the official Codashop website. They can click here to be redirected to it.

Users will have to enter their Player ID and select the number of diamonds to buy

2) Players will then have to enter their Free Fire ID.

3) Mobile gamers will then have to choose the number of Free Fire diamonds to buy, depending on the Elite Pass they want to acquire.

Players will have to choose on the mode of payment and click "Buy now"

4) Users will then have to choose their preferred mode of payment.

5) After choosing, the players will have to click on the “Buy now” option. (Free Fire gamers have the option to enter their email address to receive the receipt of the purchase via email)

