Create
Notifications
×

How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop for Season 39 Elite Pass

Players can top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop to acquire the upcoming Season 39 Elite Pass
Players can top up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop to acquire the upcoming Season 39 Elite Pass
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jul 29, 2021, 04:35 AM ET

16 mins ago

Feature

Season 39 Elite Pass is right around the corner, and Free Fire diamonds are highly desirable. Diamonds are in-game currencies that can be used to purchase characters, skins, and other accessories that the battle royale title offers.

Players can upgrade their Season 39 Elite Pass from 1st August 2021 onwards
Players can upgrade their Season 39 Elite Pass from 1st August 2021 onwards

The Season 39 Free Fire Elite Pass will be released on August 1st, 2021. Like always, players will have the option to buy two types of passes – the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle. Players can get the Elite Pass by spending 499 Free Fire diamonds and the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds.

Some of the leaked rewards offered by this upcoming Season 39 Elite Pass are:

  • Fiery Scarecrow Bundle
  • Lantern of Doom
  • Wildland Slasher
  • The Walker
  • Wicked Broomstick
  • Blazing Scarecrow Bundle
  • Wildland Walkers
  • Wildland Walker’s Jacket
  • Wildland Walker’s Vest
  • Black Crow
  • Wildland Walker’s T-Shirt
  • Scarecrow Land
  • Evolution Stone
  • Scarecrow Strikes
  • Walker's Fury Loot Box

Steps to follow for topping up Free Fire diamonds from Codashop

Players can go to Codashop for topping up Free Fire diamonds (Image via Codashop)
Players can go to Codashop for topping up Free Fire diamonds (Image via Codashop)

Players need to follow the steps given below if they want to buy Free Fire diamonds from Codashop successfully:

1) First, players will have to visit the official Codashop website. They can click here to be redirected to it.

Users will have to enter their Player ID and select the number of diamonds to buy
Users will have to enter their Player ID and select the number of diamonds to buy

2) Players will then have to enter their Free Fire ID.

3) Mobile gamers will then have to choose the number of Free Fire diamonds to buy, depending on the Elite Pass they want to acquire.

Players will have to choose on the mode of payment and click "Buy now"
Players will have to choose on the mode of payment and click "Buy now"

4) Users will then have to choose their preferred mode of payment.

5) After choosing, the players will have to click on the “Buy now” option. (Free Fire gamers have the option to enter their email address to receive the receipt of the purchase via email)

Also read: Free Fire vs BGMI: Which one is the better battle royale game?

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी