5 things to know before playing Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is set to revive the franchise and will be the first mainline entry within the last 14 years. And this time, you won't be playing as the Prince. Anahita has kidnapped Prince Kasan, and the game will follow you as you set out on a mission to bring him back.

People were unhappy about the return to 2D action when the game was first announced but have since warmed up to the idea. The visuals are impressive, and the title is brimming with personality.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will be released on January 18, 2024, so here are five things you need to know before you dive into the game.

1) It's a Metroidvania

The Lost Crown offers a Metroidvania experience. Exploration will be a huge part of the gameplay. As you begin your journey, you will come across new areas that may seem inaccessible. However, as you explore further, you will gain access to new abilities that will help you access new areas.

Moreover, the game will feature a large and diverse setting, part of a big interconnected map. This sounds very interesting for a Prince of Persia title, and fans can't wait to see how it all plays out.

2) Time-manipulation mechanics are still in play

Time manipulation has always been a big part of the Prince of Persia franchise. Some of the most memorable moments from the past games have this feature. The Lost Crown retains this excellent mechanic and adds a unique twist. While the workings haven't been confirmed, the gameplay preview clearly shows it will be integral to the game.

Moreover, it has been reported that your character will no longer be the only one who can manipulate time. This mechanic also seems to play a big role in the story and will make for some memorable moments if others can wield it. Imagine how good a boss fight can be if both of you have this power.

3) Farsi voice over

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown draws inspiration from Persian mythology and folklore. The developers went the extra mile to make the game more authentic. This time around, Prince of Persia will also feature a voiceover in the native Persian language.

This addition to the game will go a long way toward making the characters feel more rooted. While playing in English will surely be an option, Farsi will do a good job mixing things up for the series.

4) Developed by the people behind Rayman Legends

The developers of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown were responsible for Rayman Legends and considered experts at making excellent platformers. This has fans excited for the release.

Rayman Legends has often been compared to the likes of Crash Bandicoot. People believe the game doesn't get nearly as much recognition as it deserves. Fans of the series can only hope that this new title doesn't share the same fate.

5) New protagonist

As mentioned, this is the first game in the series where you don't play as the Prince. You play Sargon, who is part of a group known as the Immortals, comprising seven of the strongest warriors in Persia.

These characters are introduced early into the game and can be seen fending off an attack from a foreign army. Seeing how big of a part this group plays in the story will be interesting. The developers are hoping that Saragon fares well with the fanbase.

Here's some information on the system requirements of The Lost Crown.