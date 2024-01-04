Prince of Persia The Lost Crown PC system requirements and console performance explored

The upcoming Prince of Persia The Lost Crown game is the first major installment in a long time, so players across platforms are excited for a return to form for Ubisoft. Ahead of its upcoming launch this month, the publisher has unveiled PC system requirements for the new Metroidvania title. Additionally, the community has also received confirmation of performance metrics on consoles.

This way, anticipating PC gamers can know what to expect and if their platform of choice can run the game smoothly. Here is everything players need to know about running Prince of Persia The Lost Crown performance on PC and consoles.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown all PC system requirements

Players with even modest rigs should have no issues running it flawlessly (Image via Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has provided a look at three target presets: Minimum, Recommended, and Ultra.

Minimum Recommended Ultra OS Windows 10/11 Windows 10/11 Windows 10/11 CPU Intel Core i5-4460 @3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz Intel Core i7-6700 @3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz Intel Core i7-6700 @3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 (2 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4 GB VRAM) Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4 GB VRAM) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4 GB VRAM) RAM 8 GB (Dual-channel setup) 8 GB (Dual-channel setup) 8 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage 30 GB (SSD recommended) 30 GB (SSD recommended) 30 GB (SSD recommended) Performance Target 1080p (1920 x 1080) 60 FPS, Normal Settings 1440p (2560 x 1440) 60 FPS, High Settings 4K (3840 x 2160) 60 FPS, Ultra Settings

For the minimum spec, the turnout seems fairly solid. The hardware mentioned here is fairly old at this point, and the fact that players will still get 1080p 60 FPS throughout is a good thing. Looking at the Recommended and Ultra specs as well, it looks like the game is fairly undemanding.

Case in point, the GTX 960 - this 2015 Nvidia card struggles with native 1080p gaming in 2023 even at Low settings for modern titles. The fact that it can deliver 1440p High here shows that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will be well-optimized on PC.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown console performance explored

Console players will not need to worry about uneven performance either

In addition to PC, the game is also headed to modern as well as last-gen consoles - a rarity these days as developers move on to beefier hardware. This includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Here is how players can expect the action sidescroller to perform on their consoles:

Platform Performance Target PS4 1080p 60 FPS PS4 Pro 4K 60 FPS Xbox One | Xbox One S 1080p 60 FPS Xbox One X 4K 60 FPS Nintendo Switch Handheld: 720p 60 FPSDocked: 1080p 60 FPS PS5 4K 120 FPS Xbox Series X 4K 120 FPS Xbox Series S 1440p 60 FPS

Interestingly, neither the PS5 nor the Xbox Series X have a 60 FPS mode. Ubisoft describes the current-gen performance as "up to 120 FPS," so that is something to bear in mind. As for the Nintendo Switch, fans of the hybrid console will also be getting performance parity with other platforms as both docked and handheld modes will perform at 60 FPS - a far cry from recent botched efforts like Batman Arkham.

The title will arrive on January 18, 2024, across all platforms. Note that on PC, the game will only be available via the Ubisoft Connect store and the Epic Games Store. Check out our pre-order guide for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown to glance over pricing and editions. Additionally, stay on the lookout for our review in the coming week.