Is Prince of Persia The Lost Crown on Steam?

Steam is one of the biggest gaming marketplaces, and one might wonder if Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will be available on Valve's online store. Almost 14 years after the series was put to rest, Ubisoft's action-adventure franchise is back with the upcoming game set to be released on January 18, 2024. It is one of this year's most highly anticipated titles.

This article will address whether Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is available on the Steam marketplace.

Note: This article will be updated based on the circumstances after the game is released on January 18, 2024.

Will Prince of Persia The Lost Crown be released on Steam?

Unfortunately, Ubisoft is not bringing the game to one of the biggest marketplaces for PC games (Image via Ubisoft)

The answer is no; Prince of Persia The Lost Crown will not be available on Steam when released on January 18, 2024. For the moment, it seems like the game will be exclusive only to the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect for the PC platform.

The lack of a hub page in Valve's marketplace for the game and Ubisoft not mentioning anything related to the game being available on Steam confirms this. As for now, the game will only be available on the following platforms besides PC.

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

Nintendo Switch

Luna

The exclusivity of Ubisoft's upcoming platformer may not be permanent, and the game will eventually come to the Steam marketplace. Many titles from the company have been released in Valve's storefront a few years after release, but recent titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are still unavailable.

After nearly 14 years, Ubisoft's iconic Prince of Persia series returns. Many consider the exploits of the Prince to be the elder sibling of the popular Assassin's Creed franchise, and each game in the series has gone through numerous alterations over the years till The Forgotten Sands was released in 2010.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, developed by Ubisoft Montpelier, the team behind the Rayman franchise, focuses on a more puzzle-platformer Metroidvania-inspired gameplay placed in a 2.5D viewpoint. Unlike the older games in the franchise, the game's protagonist will not be the Prince but a warrior from an ancient clan called Sargon.

Sargon can use numerous powers to manipulate time to aid him in tackling the enemies and the platforming challenges in his journey to save the Prince.