Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was revealed several months ago for the Xbox Series consoles and PC platform, leaving many PlayStation users disappointed. In the first-person action-adventure title, players will step into the shoes of Indiana Jones, brought to life by one of the gaming industry's biggest voice actors, Troy Baker.

Recently, at the opening night of Gamescom, Bethesda Studios revealed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will also be released on the PlayStation 5 in the spring of 2025. The title will arrive on the Xbox Series consoles and PCs on December 9, 2024.

The event also featured behind-the-scenes footage of Troy Baker in his motion capture suit, discussing his experience portraying the iconic character.

Here’s a look at five things we would like to see from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle when it releases.

Trending

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's opinions and is not ranked in any order. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

What we would like to see from Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

1) A third-person mode

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle should have been a third-person game (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

All the gameplay footage released for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle reveals that the title will primarily be in first-person mode, with the exception of platforming sections, which will use a third-person perspective. This decision aims to immerse players more deeply in the role of Indiana Jones. However, many in the gaming community are unhappy with this creative choice.

In response to the feedback, a future update for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is expected to introduce a third-person mode to accommodate those who prefer not to play in first person. This approach follows the precedent set by Resident Evil Village, which added a third-person mode in a later update despite its initial first-person perspective.

2) A Harrison Ford cameo

A Harrison Ford cameo can add a pinch of magic to the game (Image via Lucasfilm)

Harrison Ford has cemented his legacy through his iconic portrayal of Indiana Jones on the silver screen, becoming an idol to many fans during the '80s and '90s. While we have confidence that Troy Baker will honor the character in The Great Circle, it would be fantastic to see Ford make a special appearance.

Ford has been central to making Indiana Jones a legendary figure, and his absence from the game might leave a notable void. A brief cameo by the actor, even if it’s just for a few seconds, could rekindle the nostalgia for longtime fans.

3) Character development

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle should explore Indi's personality (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

In the films, Indiana Jones undergoes significant character development as he interacts with new individuals and begins to form connections with them. This journey reveals a side of the character that he typically keeps hidden.

Indiana Jones' personality and growth may remain a mystery for those unfamiliar with the films, making it essential for the game to delve into his personal evolution. The gameplay can highlight his internal conflicts during the adventure, as he seeks not only treasure but also a deeper understanding of himself.

4) Easter eggs referencing the films

References to the films would be a great touch (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Easter eggs have always been a big part of the gaming industry. Video games often feature references to other pop culture entities.

With plenty of films under Indiana Jones's belt, it will be easy to incorporate a few Easter eggs referencing the movies. These references to the '80s and '90s films would enrich the experience for fans, creating a more immersive and nostalgic adventure.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could even incorporate Easter eggs referencing other treasure hunters, such as Nathan Drake and Lara Croft, to pay homage to their legacy.

5) Cheat codes

The game should feature cheat codes (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a game about one of the most iconic characters to ever grace the silver screen. It also harkens back to a time when cheat codes in video games were a big thing, allowing players to incorporate fun elements, such as special costumes and inventory items, in their playthroughs.

Even though cheat codes are now largely considered a thing of the past, we would like to see The Great Circle incorporate them for things like infinite ammo and special costumes from the films.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!