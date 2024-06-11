5 things you might have missed from the Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft Forward 2024 segment

Assassin’s Creed Shadows gameplay reveal has propelled the hype to new heights. With the recently wrapped Ubisoft Forward, we have been blessed with plenty of new insights and teases to help us speculate about what to expect from the upcoming Ninja/Samurai-themed Assassin’s Creed game set in feudal Japan.

The 13-minute trailer has disclosed a lot of information for us to unpack. Although the game is still a “work in progress” and some of the animations look clunky, gameplay-wise it looked very fun. Here let’s take a look at all the details that you may have not noticed in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft Forward 2024 showcase.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five key details in Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft Forward 2024 showcase

1. A Tale of Two Assassins

Two sides of the same coin (Image via Ubisoft)

Yasuke and Naoe are like night and day when it comes to their playstyles. While Yasuke is the brash, in-your-face protagonist who loves to get up close and personal with his fists, Naoe is the stealthy ninja who prefers to strike from the shadows without raising a single eyebrow.

The gameplay portion of Yasuke had him bashing skulls open in the open streets under broad daylight, Naoe infiltrated a castle under the veil of night and killed hordes of people in the classic Assassin’s Creed fashion.

2. Combat Reloaded

Bash skulls or slit throats, the choice is yours (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows introduces many new combat elements like parry attack, smoother stealth takedowns, and swapping between multiple weapons to seamlessly take care of enemies. The combat in Shadows looks like it's been given a serious upgrade, taking inspiration from all the previous games.

The Stealth sections looked especially smooth and well-choreographed. With proper experience, any player can clear castles without raising any buzz.

3. New Traversal

Dangle from the rooftops and hunt (Image via Ubisoft)

Naoe's arsenal of gadgets and moves gave me some serious Batman vibes. From the grappling hook to the stealth takedowns, it's hard not to draw parallels between her and the Caped Crusader from the Arkham Verse. Naoe’s traversal is extremely agile. She can jump from rooftops to rooftops and quickly zipline to heights using the grapple.

Yasuke is on the other hand, slow. His walk cycle holds a lot of weight. He marches onto an encountered head first and bashes the opponents into a pulp.

4. Knock 'Em Out, Don't Kill 'Em

No need to kill, if you want (Image via Ubisoft)

Finally, you can silence those pesky civilian NPCs without having to resort to murder. Assassin's Creed Shadows gives us the option to knock out civilians, which means your moral compass can stay intact (for the most part). In the gameplay reveal we can see Naoe dragging a household helper into an empty room and choke her to sleep.

There is also an option to kill the civilians. Personally, I don't travel the lethal path when it comes to innocents.

5. Choose Your Own Warrior for Adventures

Choose your hero (Image via Ubisoft)

As far as we can speculate, Assassin's Creed Shadows seems to give the choice to the players to choose their own warrior from each major mission. If you want to go berserk, use yasuke but if you want to, silently and meticulously eliminate the target, Naoe will be your choice. Your choices may affect the ending of the game.

However, as indicated in the reveal, there are even levels where you have to work together. In one mission, Yasuke cleared the road for Naoe to infiltrate the caste and get to the target.

