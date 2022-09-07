5 things you need to know about Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a forthcoming open-world action RPG by developer A44 Games and publisher Kepler Interactive. It debuted during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 and wowed many in the audience with its gameplay. The combat, magical abilities, companion pet, and world traversal intrigued many.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is naturally being compared to a Soulsborne title, as any game with an attack, parry, and dodge mechanic is these days. Similar to FromSoftware games, it would seem that in this upcoming RPG, you’ll be the ones taking down the gods, who have seemingly turned on the mortals.

New gameplay for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has recently been released, which showcases some new features and elaborates on ones we’d already had a look at two months ago.

Five new details about Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

1) How Soulslike is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn?

From the new footage, it is pretty evident that this upcoming RPG qualifies as a Soulslike. The combat is a dead giveaway, as it mirrors much of the fast-paced attacking, dodging, and parrying of recent Souls games but looks much sleeker and more similar to Sekiro.

However, one key difference is that the game has difficulty settings, meaning that if you’re having too much of a hard time, you can always lower the difficulty to suit your needs.

Developer A44 does have an intended difficulty level, which is how the game is ideally meant to be played, but don’t let that stop you from tweaking the settings.

Another similarity Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn shares with Sekiro is that the protagonist is a preset character who wields two specific weapons: an ax and a flintlock pistol. This rigidity allows the title to look and feel smooth, as the developers can focus on the specificity of movements instead of trying to encompass various character builds.

2) Main characters

Speaking of the protagonist, Nor Vanek is an explosives expert on a dangerous mission. Assisting her on this mission is a fox-like companion pet, Enki, who can perform magical attacks and impart some of their abilities onto Nor when required.

It is not yet clear if Enki is Nor’s pet or if they meet at some point before the game and share a common goal. What is known is that the two share a telepathic connection, as Enki will often speak to Nor in their mind and, at times, even guide them through areas.

Enki and Nor can work together in an out of battle to form a formidable duo. During combat, the former will be able to attack targets at range using its magical abilities. The two can work together out of combat to traverse large distances quickly and get to hard-to-reach areas.

3) It is a single-player game

Nor and Enki have a stroll in the woods (Image via A44 Games)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is strictly a single-player game and will not include any multiplayer mode. This is because the game’s narrative is structured, and the inclusion of multiplayer would only upset the type of experience the developer is aiming to achieve.

So if you were hoping to get a few friends to help you out for those tough boss battles, I’m sorry to burst your bubble. You’ll rely solely on your skills, abilities, and Enki’s help to get through the game. However, remember that you can always take down the difficulty if you feel like you’ve hit a brick wall.

This also leads to why there will be no character creation in the game, as it will require Nor to speak and animate like a proper person and not like the unfeeling mute that normally takes the stage in most Soulsborne games.

4) The world

Nor looks to the city of Sibyl in the distance (Image via A44 Games)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an open-world game, so you might expect to interact with a living, breathing land. And you’d be correct.

The world is broken down into various zones that players can explore, with many side quests and unique activities to take up in addition to the main story.

The city of Sibyl is the hub area and acts as the center of trade in the game world. It is just one area of the title, with each location having its unique look and feel, through which you’ll need to get around using the various traversal mechanics available to you.

While Nor can unlock a double jump-like ability to access higher areas, you’ll also be able to call on Enki to chain long leaps and jumps. Bonfires are present around the world, which act as save and respawn points, much like in the Dark Souls games.

5) The combat

Nor takes on an enemy (Image via A44 Games)

Getting to the meat of it, the combat for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is, in essence, similar to Bloodborne. You’ll be utilizing your ax for melee attacks and gun for devastating shots, although bullets will be in short supply.

Killing enemies with melee attacks earns ammunition, so you’ll have to balance both weapons to keep combat flowing smoothly.

Enki’s use in combat is for crowd control and keeping enemies at bay (think Atreus in the new God of War game). You can keep other enemies engaged with Enki while focussing on a single one or use it to retreat and take a little breather.

As Enki is player controlled, it will be up to you how to employ it in battle.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn also includes a dodge button that gamers can use in succession to chain together rolls during combat. Like in Soulsborne games, dodge timing is crucial to getting the upper hand in battle, while mistiming a dodge can lead to disaster.

