5 things new players need to know about Gwent: Rogue Mage

Originally born in the universe of The Witcher, Gwent has become its entity with a competitive card game and now Gwent: Rogue Mage. This new single-player deckbuilding game is similar to the original game, but thankfully, players have no microtransactions to worry about compared to the online game. This is purely a single-player experience.

Plenty may be new to Gwent and card games in general. So when approaching Gwent: Rogue Mage, the following are a few things that new players need to know before getting started.

Gwent: Rogue Mage is a new single-player card game by CD PROJEKT RED

The story takes place far before the advent of Geralt and follows Alzur, the creator of several of the witchers in the world. The game follows his journey to create the first witcher.

Card games aren’t always easy to start, but thankfully this is a single-player experience, and players will get the cards they need by playing the game and not by spending real money.

The game is similar to the traditional game of Gwent, so fans of The Witcher and Gwent won’t feel left out.

Things new players should be aware of:

5) Don’t be afraid to experiment with different deck builds

There are hundreds of cards in Gwent: Rogue Mage, with treasures, artifacts, and creatures. In card games like this, there will be quite a few different ways to play. Sure, it’s fun to find a deck and playstyle that works for you to focus on, but don’t be afraid to try other things anyway.

One of the best parts of deckbuilding games has to be experimentation. You can find combos you never thought possible before or could completely change how you want to approach Gwent: Rogue Mage. Try all kinds of wild things, even if you don’t think they will work. This can lead to some grand inspiration when it comes to future deckbuilding. Don’t be afraid to try something new.

4) Build around your deck’s key card

Though it’s great to experiment and try new things, one of the most important things when trying to win battles is to build around the key card. Unlike traditional Gwent, at the start of a run, players will choose from three “key cards.” These are incredibly powerful cards that can help turn the tide of battle.

Gwent: Rogue Mage features key cards, which are different from traditional Gwent

So with that in mind, build around that card. Instead of relying on it occasionally, create synergy for that card. This key card will help create the strength your deck needs to win. Look at these three key cards, find one that seems most interesting, and help build a deck around that concept in Gwent: Rogue Mage. That’s a major key to success.

3) Remove cards from your deck to avoid bloat

A major danger in deckbuilding/card games is bloat. It's good to have a 100-card deck in Magic: The Gathering, as it has many useful cards. But the more cards you have, the harder it will be to get the exact card you want.

Sometimes, you need to remove cards. It removes potential cards to pull from your deck but also makes it easier to get the cards needed to win. Learning when and what to remove will be hard, but that comes with practice and experience. Look at the cards that don’t bring anything to your success and consider those.

2) Take time to plot a course on the map

The goal of a map in Gwent: Rogue Mage is to get to the boss and overcome them, but there are many things to do before that point. Take a good look at the map before you start navigating it.

Keep an eye out for fights you don’t want to take, treasures you could pick up, and more. Battles are important for getting new cards, but they expend energy. Take time to think, strategize, and figure out what route will be best for you.

1) Keep an eye out for the Provision Costs of your cards

Just because a card has a nine cost doesn’t make it good or useful for your deck. It might be tempting to just put huge creatures on your deck and let that be that, but there’s more strategy to deckbuilding than that. You will want a good balance of card costs to ensure you have useful things to do every turn.

This isn’t to say that expensive cards aren’t worth it, but you’ll want to look at each potential card in your deck and decide if it will help you or if it’s just something you want to win.

Gwent: Rogue Mage is a new single-player experience from CD PROJEKT RED, which was released on July 7, 2022. It is available on PC, iOS, and Android and offers a new deckbuilding experience for fans of The Witcher.

