"Gobstones please": Fans discuss what mini-games they can play in Hogwarts Legacy

Players have been speculating plenty about how authentically Hogwarts Legacy will replicate the wizarding world that they have grown up loving. The developers have promised a magical experience like never before. Fans have been poring over the frames of the gameplay trailer and conjecturing which locations, characters and mechanics will be part of the game.

A properly executed mini-game becomes a fun exercise for any player in an RPG. Players will be quick to point to Gwent in Witcher 3, Orlog in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, and Five Finger Fillet in Red Dead Redemption 2. These mini-games provide a momentary pause to the humdrum of the game's narrative and are often a refreshing activity.

What different mini-games can the developers include in Hogwarts Legacy

The March gameplay reveal already showed a glimpse of the player playing a mini-game with other NPCs standing beside them, including a companion and a professor. The player's character attempted to pull a ball with a spell towards them while moving the boxes that impeded its way.

Potterheads are aware of a number of activities that can be integrated as mini-games in the upcoming title. First and foremost, brewing potions can be done through mini-games, as one fan noted. Once the player has mastered a particular potion, they can choose to skip that portion of the mini-game.

A similar activity can also be associated with learning new spells in classes. One fan wanted fishing, which is a staple mini-game among such titles. Although wizards and witches can get hold of fish with Summoning and the Seize and Pull Charm, players will have fun catching fish through the traditional method.

Hogwarts Legacy can also include Gobstones, a hugely popular game among wizarding children, which was featured in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix game. The Harry Potter wiki describes it as akin to the Muggle game of marbles. In the classic version of the game, players had to knock seven Gobstones out of the circle before their opponent managed to do the same.

Card game enthusiasts will be interested to see if Exploding Snap somehow features as an engageable activity in Hogwarts Legacy. The exciting card game has been featured a number of times in the books and has also appeared in multiple video game tie-ins.

It is far more likely that both dueling and chess will be there in Hogwarts Legacy for players to pass the time and possibly earn rewards. The gameplay reveal emphasized the art of dueling and spell casting. The mini-game can help the player get better acquainted with it.

One of the most asked-for mechanics that the developers have cleverly been silent on is Quidditch.

Players have been clamoring for the extremely popular fantasy game to be included in Hogwarts Legacy. The high octane fast-paced sport is a favorite among all and one can only hope that it is involved somehow in the RPG.

Hogwarts Legacy brings a plethora of magical beasts from the pages of the original saga that players will be able to interact with. Taming these fantastic beasts is an option. This can also be featured through a mini-game. Fans wonder if a system similar to a Pokedex will be involved in logging details regarding the creatures.

There is a long wait ahead for Potterheads as Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be released during Holiday 2022. Players will be hoping that the developers shine further light in the meantime regarding which of these will possibly show up in-game.

