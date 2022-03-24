4 things most players hate about Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a major hit in the gaming community, amassing millions of fans within the two years since its release. While players enjoy most of the features and items Nintendo has presented to them in the title, there are a few aspects that really bother players as well.

This article lists some such things in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players of the title hate.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons features players hate

1) Unannounced villager visits

Unannounced villager visits were a feature that Nintendo added to New Horizons with the 2.0 update. However, players have grown to hate this feature since it disrupts their activities in the game a lot. Players have to stop anything that they are doing if a villager drops by since Nintendo considers it rude for players to engage in other activities when they have guests over.

goobenberger @illcrydonttryme me: i'm definitely an introvert, but i'd say i'm still a fairly social person



*acnh villager drops by my house unannounced*



me: me: i'm definitely an introvert, but i'd say i'm still a fairly social person*acnh villager drops by my house unannounced* me: https://t.co/7aknb2Uetc

Naturally, players try their best to avoid these villager visits as much as possible.

2) Redd's fake art

Redd is notorious in New Horizons for selling fake art to players. This can lead to players losing out on a massive number of Bells, since they cannot resell the item or donate it to Blathers at the Museum. Naturally, they are stuck with two options: display the fake art on their island or dump it in the trash.

PlasmWraith_Jake @PlasmWraithJake

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch I keep a garbage can outside the museum for fake art I keep a garbage can outside the museum for fake art#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/ix8xFJBy9E

Although there are a few ways in which players can differentiate between fake and real art in the game, it can get quite difficult, even for veteran players of the title.

3) Repeated dialog

Conversations with villagers constitute a very important part of New Horizons. Players get to interact with different villagers who portray different personality types. However, the dialog assigned to each personality type can be quite repetitive, making these conversations very stale and annoying after a point of time.

SHE IS ROYALE @carnival_royale #ACNH It hurt to pass on these two but I don't think I could take all the repeat dialog of 3 normal villagers #AnimalCrossing It hurt to pass on these two but I don't think I could take all the repeat dialog of 3 normal villagers #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/uqV0HOVKON

Therefore, players would like some more variety in dialog when it comes to villager interactions.

4) Lack of craft bulking

New Horizons players have to craft a variety of things throughout their in-game journey. However, one of the things that really frustrates players is that they cannot craft items in bulk.

cata @catacatacaka ACNH update that I want: bulking items



Flowers in bulk, trees in bulk, NMTs in bulk, craft in bulk, whatever else you can bulk, my braincells in bulk



BULK ACNH update that I want: bulking itemsFlowers in bulk, trees in bulk, NMTs in bulk, craft in bulk, whatever else you can bulk, my braincells in bulkBULK

Often, players need multiple units of the same item, but it becomes a very time consuming affair since they have to craft each unit individually. Naturally, a craft bulking feature would have been highly appreciated by the community.

These are some of the most commonly hated features that Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Mayank Shete