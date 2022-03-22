Animal Crossing: New Horizons Art guide - How to tell the difference between a fake and real painting

Trade is a very important part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, not all traders present in the game are very honest. Redd, the traveling fox villager, is notorious for selling fake art pieces to players.

These items have no resale value whatsoever. Instead, players are stuck with a painting that they can only choose to display or throw in the trash.

Naturally, players are extremely wary when buying things from Redd, since they do not want their Bells to go to waste. Even veteran New Horizons players often fail to identify fake art that Redd brings to them. However, there is a way in which players can distinguish between real and fake art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to distinguish between real and fake art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The art pieces that Redd tries to sell to players in New Horizons are always replicas of popular paintings in real life. Therefore, they are not difficult to find and cross check.

The key thing that players need to look out for is that the painting must be an exact replica of the real-life one. If there is any discrepancy at all, players can be sure that the painting Redd is trying to sell them is fake.

In earlier iterations of the life simulation franchise, the discrepancies used to be noticeable enough for players to get in one go. However, they have become very subtle in New Horizons, so players have to check quite thoroughly for the discrepancies. They should only make the purchase if they find an exact replica of the real-life painting from Redd.

It's important to make sure that Redd does not sell players fake art, since they will not be able to sell the painting to Timmy and Tommy Nook later on, or even donate it to the Museum since Blathers will reject it for being inauthentic. Hence, they will have no other choice but to display it on their islands or simply dump it in the trash, making them lose quite a few Bells in the process.

Although Redd has leveled up his game when it comes to selling fake art, players can avoid being tricked by the traveling fox villager if they simply keep an eye out for any flaw in the painting that Redd tries to sell them.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul