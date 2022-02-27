5 things that were removed from Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans players who have been around right from the beginning have seen almost every change made to the game over the years. Some of these changes have made a big impact on the gameplay, but some were minor changes that did not affect have any impact.

It has been 10 years since the initial release of Clash of Clans and Supercell has done its best to balance the game by regularly removing and adding features to the game. In this article, players will learn about five things that were removed from the game.

5 things that did not last in Clash of Clans

1) The huge stone

Stone Obstacle (Image via Supercell)

This stone obstacle used to spawn at the base but was later removed by Supercell due to reasons unknown. This particular stone obstacle had to be removed using 20,000 gold. This feature was removed soon after the game's release, which is the reason why only very few people in the game still remember the obstacle.

2) Healers immune to air traps

Healers immune to air traps (Image via Supercell)

Healers in Clash of Clans were prone to damage from air traps but the feature was removed on February 24, 2015. Healers stopped triggering traps that were set to Air mode. However, this change got reverted again on August 25, 2016.

3) No breaks

Taking a break feature (Image via HaVoC Gaming/YouTube)

In the early days of Clash of Clans, players could stay online for hours to prevent an attack on their base. Players had developed unfair methods to practice the same. As a counter measure, Supercell added a break limit where players have to take a break after continuously playing for a long time.

4) Global chat

Global chat feature (Image via Supercell)

Global chat is one of those features that had been out since the release of the game, although it did not last. Global Chat was removed from the game due to security reasons. It was too much of a hassle for Supercell to manage the global chat because players and especially minors all over the world playing the game were prone to harassment. Thus, Supercell decided to terminate the feature.

5) Inferno Tower Healing Block

Inferno Tower (Image via HaVoC Gaming/YouTube)

On December 2017, Inferno Tower lost its ability to block healing effects on troops because that made the healing units completely useless. This ability made Inferno Tower overpowering and thus had to be removed.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan