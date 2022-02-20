How to unlock Unicorn in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans, pets are one of the best support units. These cute little animals are not to be taken lightly. They have special abilities of their own just like the heroes do.

Pets are immortal units that need to be summoned. There are four pets in the game: L.A.S.S.I, Electro Owl, Mighty Yak, and Unicorn. Each pet can be paired with one hero at a time and during the battle, the pet aids the hero in performing even better.

Pets are immortal units, which means that they do not need to be cooked every time in the barracks like other troops. In this article, players will learn about the fourth and last pet available in Clash of Clans at the moment.

Unicorn in Clash of Clans: A look at its offensive and defensive use

In-game description of Unicorn:

"Unicorns have severe trust issues, but overcoming them with love and patience is totally worth it. They'll heal up any minor or major scrapes as well as any Healer!"

Unicorn is the fourth pet to be unlocked in Clash of Clans. Players can unlock Unicorn once they upgrade their Pet House to level 4. It prioritizes healing its assigned hero, just like a healer heals all attacking units.

Unlike healers, Unicorn can target both ground and air units. Unicorn prioritizes the hero it is paired with, and while active, Unicorn will follow the hero and heal them whenever possible. If the hero is knocked out, Unicorn targets other friendly troops and heals them. If the Unicorn has no target to heal, it will simply remain stationary even if it is taking damage.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Mighty Companions for the Mightiest Heroes!



At Town Hall 14 you'll unlock the brand new Pet House, where you can manage your Pets, upgrade them, and assign one Pet to any of your Heroes! Each Pet has a special ability that will aid your Hero in battle. Introducing HERO PETSMighty Companions for the Mightiest Heroes!At Town Hall 14 you'll unlock the brand new Pet House, where you can manage your Pets, upgrade them, and assign one Pet to any of your Heroes! Each Pet has a special ability that will aid your Hero in battle. Introducing HERO PETS 🐾 Mighty Companions for the Mightiest Heroes!At Town Hall 14 you'll unlock the brand new Pet House, where you can manage your Pets, upgrade them, and assign one Pet to any of your Heroes! Each Pet has a special ability that will aid your Hero in battle. https://t.co/rHbNpTqvvQ

Offensive

Unicorn can substitute healers in a Queen Walk because of its ability to heal the assigned hero. This allows players to save 14 housing spaces in the army for other troops, and when the Unicorn is sufficiently upgraded, it gives better healing output and has more hit points than a healer.

Defensive

Multi-targeting defenses like Inferno Tower and weaponized Town Halls damage both the Unicorn and the hero, if the hero is short-ranged.

Overall, Unicorn in Clash of Clans is a very good healing unit that can act as a replacement for Healers. It is worth investing in and works best with the Archer Queen.

