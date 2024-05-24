5 things Wuthering Waves must do to be relevant after launch

Wuthering Waves is an ARPG released for PS4, PS5, PC, Android, and iOS platforms on May 17, 2024. This single-player action-adventure game is free to play and it also comes with a co-op multiplayer mode. The game has been received well by critics and fans alike, with the ratings going through the roof. Following a successful launch, Wuthering Waves must cement its legacy by constantly delivering what it promised to the players.

The life cycle of the game depends on how well the developers can take care of their product for the fans. Here are five things that Kuro Game Studio could do to keep Wuthering Waves relevant for years to come.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

These things will keep Wuthering Waves relevant for years

1) Content updates and expansions

Expansions can breathe new life into the game (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

Future expansions and updates keep a free-to-play game afloat for years to come by providing more content to the fans. These expansions are released every few months and are free or paid in nature. Now, this extra content can add new characters, side stories, and more to the game, which play a significant role in keeping the fans around for longer.

These expansions not only increase the life of the game but also let the fans know that there is more content to look forward to for their game.

2) Monetization strategies

Aggressive microtransactions can kill the game (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

Wuthering Waves is doing well among the fans because the game is fun to play and the microtransactions are priced appropriately. Usually, companies charge insane prices in the in-game store and fans hate this type of business model.

While purchasing items from an in-game store using real-world money is completely optional, companies usually make the grind in the game so tiresome that players give up and choose to take the easy way out. Thankfully these tactics are not being used here and the company should continue to maintain this fair pricing model to keep players' trust and satisfaction.

3) More game modes

More game modes can make the game more engaging (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

Wuthering Waves is currently a basic game with an engaging single-player mode and a multiplayer co-op mode that you can enjoy with your friends. However, the game needs to introduce more game modes and mini-games to last a few good years. Playing the current game modes over and over again can only stretch the life of the game so far.

We can take the example of Fall Guys. That game is still going strong as it keeps introducing new game modes now and then, even if they are for a limited time. If Wuthering Waves follows this strategy, they can make sure their fan base stays strong and engages with the game frequently.

4) Listening to fans

The opinion of the fans matters (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

Gaming companies often ignore the requests of fans and what they want from the game. Introducing game modes, features, and items that the fans do not care about will only drive the fans away. To ensure that Wuthering Waves succeeds and has a long life, the developers should take into account the expectations and wishes of the fans as well.

Being a customer-centric company can help the game survive in the brutal competition among other free-to-play games. Now this does not mean that all players' requests need to be catered to, but the ideas that are highly requested by the fans should be heard by the developers to let the fanbase know that their opinions matter.

5) Platform Expansion

Xbox players will appreciate Wuthering Waves (Image via Kuro Game Studio)

Wuthering Waves is already available for PlayStation and PC but the game is not on any Xbox platforms. Since Xbox is a more multiplayer-centric platform, the game should expand its reach to Xbox consoles.

Not only will this bring in more players from the Xbox community to try out the game but it will also help Wutheirn Waves stay strong through cross multiplayer between PlayStation and Xbox.

